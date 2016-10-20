Movie review of “The Free World”: Boyd Holbrook and Elisabeth Moss play fugitives and sweethearts on the run in this implausible tale.

Boyd Holbrook’s performance in “The Free World” is so intense in its compressed fury that you can almost see steam coming out of his ears. He plays Mo Lundy, a recently released prisoner who served time in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for murders he did not commit.

In the film, the directorial debut of Jason Lew, who wrote the skimpy, overblown screenplay, Mo’s years behind bars made him so violent that even the Aryan Brotherhood left him alone. Nicknamed Cyclops after tearing out a cellmate’s eyeball, he became a jailhouse legend. He eventually embraces Islam to try to calm his rage.

The movie finds him shortly after his release, working at the Second Hope Animal Shelter, a center for stray and abused dogs run by Linda (Octavia Spencer), a fortress of calm. Mo is very tender with the caged dogs, and any resemblance between him and the canines is entirely intentional. The unsubtle message: We are all caged animals.

Movie Review ‘The Free World,’ with Boyd Holbrook, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer. Written and directed by Jason Lew. 100 minutes. Rated R for some violence and language. Sundance Cinemas (21+). The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

The heavy-handed man-beast comparison is one of several grossly overstated themes in a movie that abruptly changes direction. Impulsively, Mo risks everything to help Doris (Elisabeth Moss), the battered wife of a police officer who took their dog to the shelter. Doris later shows up at Mo’s apartment bloodied, panicked after killing her husband, and hides (where else?) in a conveniently handy dog carrier when the police come searching for her.

The movie’s shaky plausibility crumbles when Mo and Doris become fugitives and sweethearts. Because there’s nothing remotely Southern about Moss, including her accent, she seems miscast, despite a committed, fiery performance.

The moral? In a beastly world, you’re no safer cowering in a dog carrier than you are behind bars.