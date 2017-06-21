This World War II thriller is a moving portrait of individuals recalibrating their allegiances under the maw of the Third Reich. Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

Has any lion in winter ever roared like Christopher Plummer?

In British theater director David Leveaux’s World War II thriller “The Exception,” Plummer plays Wilhelm II, the exiled emperor of Germany and king of Prussia who, having abdicated the throne after the defeat of World War I, has spent the last two decades at the Dutch manor Huis Doorn.

Few can fill up an old house like Plummer. Since the Salzburg villa of “The Sound of Music,” some of Europe’s great homes have tried, and failed, to wall-in his majesty.

Movie Review ★★★ ‘The Exception,’ with Christopher Plummer, Jai Courtney, Janet McTeer, Lily James. Directed by David Leveaux, from a screenplay by Simon Burke, based on a novel by Alan Judd. 107 minutes. Rated R for sexuality, graphic nudity, language and brief violence. SIFF Cinema Egyptian.

“The Exception” is based on Alan Judd’s historical novel “The Kaiser’s Last Kiss.” It’s 1940 and Stefan Brandt (Jai Courtney), a German captain in the rising army of fascist Germany, is sent to mind the exiled kaiser in Holland, which Hitler has conveniently just invaded. He’s told to monitor the aging monarch, a regrettable symbol of “old Germany” to the Nazis.

The kaiser is surrounded by loyal attendants and his second wife (an excellent Janet McTeer), who by letter and graft is trying to restore her husband’s place in Berlin.

A demure Dutch maid, Mieke (Lily James) is also on hand and, we quickly learn, is an undercover agent for the British. She and Brandt begin an affair, further convoluting their loyalties.

This is somewhat well-trod ground; one looking for a household of combustible Nazis and international spies could always turn to Hitchcock’s “Notorious,” for one. But the sturdy, engrossing “The Exception” makes a moving portrait of individuals recalibrating their allegiances under the maw of the Third Reich.