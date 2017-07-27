This animated film about a malfunctioning “meh” emoji is just that. Rating: 1 star out of 4.

“Words aren’t cool” is the courtship advice imparted by one texting teen to another in “The Emoji Movie.”

Will Alex (Jake T. Austin) choose the right emoji to express his ardor for Addie (Tati Gabrielle)? Or will “meh” emoji Gene (T.J. Miller) mess it all up for him? Perhaps we should just throw our smartphones into the sea and let the waves take us now.

The truth is that “The Emoji Movie” is exactly what you’d expect: There’s no need to wait and see if it surprises. Nope, it’s a perfect reflection of its main character — meh.

Movie Review ★ ‘The Emoji Movie,’ with the voices of T.J. Miller, Jake T. Austin, Tati Gabrielle, Patrick Stewart, Anna Faris, James Corden. Directed by Tony Leondis, from a screenplay by Leondis, Eric Siegel and Mike White. 86 minutes. Rated PG for rude humor. Several theaters.

If you were to imagine the story told by “The Emoji Movie,” it’s likely this would be the one you’d dream up. It’s just that obvious. When malfunctioning “meh” emoji Gene starts a glitch in Alex’s phone, he goes on an odyssey from app to app, hoping to reprogram himself to only express one emotion, the way emojis should. But, of course, what makes him different, his “malfunction,” is what makes him unique. On his journey, he makes new friends; falls in love; learns to accept himself; and manages to become a new, more evolved emoji, expressing a multitude of emotions at once.

For a film that wants to imagine the world inside smartphones, this story just feels so unimaginative and low-stakes.