The movie, about a washed-up stand-up comic, sputters along with little spark. Rating: 1-and-a-half stars out of 4.

The great Roger Ebert, whose wisdom is sorely missed these days, used to say that no good movie is too long and all bad movies are too long. I wonder what he’d think of “The Comedian,” which falls into a certain category of bad movie: Every scene in this film, which stars Robert De Niro as the washed-up title character, is dragged out — kicking and screaming — far longer than it needs to be.

It’s fascinating, in a perverse way, to see this play out: Many of the scenes kick off with a funny, promising little spark (this movie does feature a talented and interesting cast), and then you watch as that spark sputters and dies, even though the dialogue keeps going, and the camera keeps rolling, and you start pondering what to have for dinner. Maybe the actors are wondering the same thing.

A multiyear passion project for De Niro, “The Comedian” is the story of Jackie Burke (De Niro), a former sitcom star struggling with a failing career as a stand-up comic. (One of the things this movie gets right: the horrifyingly catchy theme song to Jackie’s show, “Eddie’s Home,” which fans sing to him wherever he goes.) Doing community service after an arrest — he punched out a rude audience member at a stand-up gig — he meets Harmony Schiltz (Leslie Mann), a much-younger woman with whom he strikes up an unlikely friendship. Will Jackie get his career and his various family/interpersonal problems magically sorted out by the end of two hours? Oh, probably; it’s that sort of movie.

There’s the grain of an interesting idea here (Jackie’s a character deserving of a more thoughtful film), and flickers of pleasure to be had, such as the endearingly stream-of-consciousness path of Mann’s delivery, and the cameos by beloved TV funnypeople (among them: Cloris Leachman, Jimmie Walker). But mostly, “The Comedian” just plods along, slowly and sleepily, leaving little evidence that it was ever there.