This uncomfortably intimate documentary looks at life at a female juvenile- detention center in Tehran.

“Starless Dreams” opens with a girl being fingerprinted as she enters a female juvenile-detention center in Tehran; repeated glimpses of newly released inmates waving goodbye are as far from the grounds as the movie ventures. Within the walls, this uncomfortably intimate documentary finds horror, hope and counterintuitive poetry.

The young women tell us of their lives before incarceration, filled with abuse, addiction, murder, teenage marriage and pregnancy. Their stories make a pointed contrast with their routines inside, as they tease one another or sing songs at a table.

Although the movie bears some resemblance to the films made by Frederick Wiseman within institutions, the acknowledged presence of the director, Mehrdad Oskouei, creates a constant tension. The girls — identified by first names or nicknames like “Nobody” and “651” — show varying degrees of comfort with Oskouei’s questions, some matter-of-factly discussing drugs or stabbings and others seemingly reluctant to look toward the camera.

At one point, the director mentions that he has a 16-year-old daughter. “You shouldn’t have told us,” a girl replies. “She is being raised in love and comfort. We are being raised in rot and filth.”

Yet “Starless Dreams” suggests that the center’s grounds, where the girls play in the snow or work in a greenhouse, are kinder than the world outside, and that release is a fraught prospect.

So if “Starless Dreams” inspires conflicted feelings in viewers, it may be by design. It’s hard not to want to flee, and it’s hard to look away.