Remember “The Sixth Sense,” nearly 18 years ago, when Haley Joel Osment saw dead people, and Bruce Willis managed to not smirk too much and M. Night Shyamalan, the film’s young writer/director, seemed to have a dazzling career ahead of him? Well, a lot has happened since then (let’s not even mention “The Happening”; oops, I guess I just did), and Shyamalan’s latest film is a run-of-the-mill horror flick whose biggest twist is right up front.

In “Split,” a weird guy (James McAvoy) kidnaps three teenage girls from a mall parking lot — and the girls quickly learn that he has multiple personalities, not all of whom wish them harm. Imprisoned in a mysterious basement, the trio must figure out how to navigate the various “alters” (he’s got 23) and plan an escape. Meanwhile, the man’s psychiatrist (Betty Buckley) begins to wonder if something might be up, and visits him at home. Rookie mistake, Dr. Fletcher!

You can see why McAvoy was drawn to the role — it’s as if he’s playing every character in a very populated if not particularly well-scripted play — and he demonstrates a shellacked creepiness that’s effective. But Shyamalan can’t find much else that’s new or appealing in this overlong girls-in-peril exercise. Except for a late Shyamalan-ish wink at the audience, “Split” is rarely fun or frightening. It’s not “The Happening,” but it’s not really happening, either.