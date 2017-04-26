This film, with an unlikely superhero origin story, focuses on a kid (Jacob Latimore, in a star-making performance) struggling to make ends meet in a tough world that hasn’t been fair to him. Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

By day, Bo (Jacob Latimore) is a street magician, wowing passers-by with truly impressive sleight of hand for tips. By night, he slings party drugs in the clubs and on the streets of L.A. But all the time, he’s the protective guardian of his sister, Tina (Storm Reid), just two orphaned siblings against the world.

In “Sleight,” co-writer/director J.D. Dillard and co-writer/producer Alex Theurer have created an unlikely superhero origin story, executed with the style, themes and budget of independent cinema.

The central conflict of “Sleight” revolves around Bo’s competing livelihoods. Magic is his passion, a calling so strong that he has subjected himself to physical extremes. But selling drugs pays the bills for Bo and Tina, a side hustle that has sucked him in far deeper than he ever imagined. His boss, Angelo (Dulé Hill), has started to rely on him in ways that test Bo’s morality and identity, and going against the boss is far more dangerous than even Bo wagers. Also, Bo has recently met cute a community-college student/cupcake salesgirl (Seychelle Gabriel), and he doesn’t suspect she wants to date the local drug dealer.

Movie Review ★★★ ‘Sleight,’ with Jacob Latimore, Dulé Hill, Storm Reid, Seychelle Gabriel. Directed by J.D. Dillard, from a screenplay by Dillard and Alex Theurer. 90 minutes. Rated R for language throughout, drug content and some violence. Several theaters.

The magic is the setting and the soul of “Sleight,” while the drugs offer stakes and danger to the story. At times, the drug subplot can feel a bit overwrought and inauthentic; as committed as Hill is, it’s hard to buy him as the ruthless and coldblooded Angelo, and the budget limitations are a bit clearer during those scenes.

But Dillard and Theurer pull off the most important thing in the film — the character and his journey. Latimore shines in the lead role — a star-making performance for this on-the-rise actor. The high stakes of his entanglement with Angelo force Bo out of his comfort zone, and he relies on his skill with magic to slide out of some sticky situations. However, it becomes far more than just an optical illusion. As Bo pushes himself to the limit, he makes a breakthrough to what seems to almost be real magic.

The film leaves the supernatural elements just ambiguous enough. It’s a smart move for a film that’s grounded in a gritty reality about a kid struggling to make ends meet in a tough world that hasn’t been fair to him. But the wisps of real magic that dance around the edges of “Sleight” imbue the film with a fresh, exciting dynamic.