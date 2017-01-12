Here are some art-house offerings during the week of Jan. 13.

“Make ’em laugh …” Fathom Events screens “Singin’ in the Rain” — MGM’s satirical 1952 version of the birth of the talkies, with Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen and Donald O’Connor giving career-peak performances — at several theaters at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, and Wednesday, Jan. 18. The fourth-season finale of “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, shows at several theaters at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18. And the new film “Lost in London,” starring Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson, will be at several theaters at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com.

The Second Saturday Film series returns with a free showing of “Rope,” Alfred Hitchcock’s 1948 film adaptation of a stage play about the sensational Leopold and Loeb murder case. James Stewart stars. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Issaquah City Hall, 130 E. Sunset Way (425-837-3000 or ci.issaquah.wa.us).

The Nordic Lights Film Festival is up and running at the SIFF Film Center. This year’s lineup includes films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the Faeroe Islands. Festival passes are $65 for Nordic Heritage Museum and SIFF members, $75 general. Single tickets are $9 for members, $13 general. Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The Northwest Film Forum will show the documentary “Notes on Blindness,” about a man who keeps a diary on audiocassette after he goes blind, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15. Showtimes vary. “The Road to Nickelsville,” a documentary about the Seattle homeless encampment, screens at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Filmmaker Derek McNeill will participate in a panel discussion after the film; $6 for NWFF members, $8 and $11 general. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

“20th Century Women,” a new drama from Mike Mills (“Beginners”) starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning, will have a preview screening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian; $9 for SIFF members, $13-$14 general. 805 E. Pine St., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The Museum of Pop Culture’s “Campout Cinema” returns with “Singles,” writer-director Cameron Crowe’s 1992 romantic comedy about the Seattle singles scene, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Ages 21+ only. Tickets are $11 for MoPop members, $14 general. Sky Church, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle (206-770-2702 or mopop.org).

“Dream, Girl,” Erin Bagwell’s documentary about female entrepreneurs, shows at the SIFF Cinema Uptown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. There will be a post-screening panel discussion. Tickets are $7 for SIFF members, $11-$12 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

“Saturday Secret Matinees” continue at the Grand Illusion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, with “The Undersea Kingdom,” a 12-part 1936 adventure serial. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

The “Meaningful Movies” series presents “White Like Me,” a 2013 documentary that explores race, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Our Lady of the Lake Church, 8900 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle. “American Revolutionary, The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs,” a 2014 documentary about a Chinese-American philosopher, plays at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Garden House, 2336 15th Ave. S., Seattle (meaningfulmovies.org).

At the Central Cinema this week, there’s “The Maltese Falcon,” John Huston’s brilliant 1941 remake of the detective classic starring Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade, and “The Thing,” John Carpenter’s gory remake of the 1951 Howard Hawks classic. Tickets are $8-$10, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).