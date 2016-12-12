Turner Classic Movies brings some all-time favorites to local screens.

Some movies are just meant to be larger than life. That’s the philosophy behind Turner Classic Movies’ “Big Screen Classics” program, which in 2017 will bring some of Hollywood’s gems back to theaters around the country. Many of the movies chosen are celebrating anniversaries: “Casablanca” (in theaters in November 2017) turns 75 next year; “Singin’ in the Rain” (January) will be 65; “An Affair to Remember” (February) will be 60; “The Graduate (April) and “Bonnie and Clyde” (August) will be 50; “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (July) and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (September) turn 35; and “The Princess Bride” (October) will be 30 years young. Other films in the series include “The Godfather,” “All About Eve,” and “Some Like It Hot.” All screenings will include an introduction from a TCM host; schedules and ticket information can be found on fathomevents.com. I can taste the popcorn already, can’t you?