Film is generic but hard to resist. It contains more than 60 cover songs, originally made famous by artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Kanye West. Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

A cute, colorful and faintly generic kids’ movie, the animated comedy “Sing” centers on a singing competition – a sort of “American Idol” performed by animals. Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) is an ambitious, music-loving koala who hopes to save his crumbling red-velvet-seated theater by sponsoring a big contest. Numerous candidates, of various species, line up to audition, and the finalists include a pig named Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) whose joy in singing has been overshadowed by the work of caring for her 25 piglets; a mouse (Seth McFarlane) with a Rat Pack vibe; a not-so-surly punk porcupine (Scarlett Johansson); a rock-singing gangster gorilla (Taron Egerton); and a shy elephant (Tori Kelly) with a big voice and an even bigger case of stage fright.

All of these plot lines are strung together frenetically, but for the most part adorably, particularly that teenage elephant in her sneakers and jeans, standing on the stage looking as if she’d like the spotlight to swallow her up. Kids and parents alike will recognize much of the music: “Sing” contains more than 60 cover songs, originally made famous by artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Kanye West. And the movie’s full of cute throwaway bits: a llama who plays acoustic guitar (very badly), a random chicken who turns up in a bow tie, and the muttered epithet “total superjerk dinklesplat,” which I really hope catches on.

It’s hard to get too excited about “Sing,” which takes a bit too long to travel its familiar path, but it’s also quite impossible to dislike it. Sing out, Rosita!