‘Eyes of the Totem,’ shot in Tacoma in 1927, to be screened at Northwest Film Forum.

Nicolas Pesce’sblack-and-white thriller “The Eyes of My Mother,” described by Indiewire at Sundance as “equal parts Ingmar Bergman, Tim Burton and Tobe Hooper,” plays through the weekend at Northwest Film Forum. Also there through Sunday: the Japanese documentary “Oyster Factory,” and the Cuba-set love story “Sin Alas.” And NWFF has a treat for film buffs: the recently rediscovered silent film “Eyes of the Totem,” shot in and around Tacoma in 1927 by director W.S. Van Dyke, who would go on to make the “Thin Man” series of films. It will screen at 4 p.m. Dec. 18, followed by a panel discussion with the composer of the film’s new score, John Christopher Bayman, and local film preservationists. nwfilmforum.org, 206-829-7863.

Special events presented by the Seattle International Film Festival this week include a quartet of jolly singalong screenings of “White Christmas” (sing along with Bing!), Dec. 21-24 at the SIFF Film Center. Free jingle bells, reportedly, will be supplied. Also at SIFF: three National Theatre Live screenings of the acclaimed play “War Horse” (later made into a Steven Spielberg movie), Dec. 18-20. siff.net, 206-324-9996.

And “It’s a Wonderful Life” — celebrating its 70th birthday this year — continues its cheery holiday run at the Grand Illusion, through Dec. 29. grandillusioncinema.org or 206-523-3935.