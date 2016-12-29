Here are some art-house offerings during the week of Dec. 30.

“Yes, we can, can, can!” Sing along with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in a New Year’s Eve showing of “Moulin Rouge,” Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical kaleidoscopic rendering of 1899 Paris, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the SIFF Cinema Uptown. Tickets are $15 for SIFF members, $20 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

Along with the new documentary “By Sidney Lumet,” the Grand Illusion is showing “Dog Day Afternoon,” the filmmaker’s fact-based 1975 tale of a New York bank robbery committed for the purpose of funding a sex-change operation.It shows at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, and Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

The SIFF Film Center continues showings of a smell-o-vision version of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” the 1971 musical version of Roald Dahl’s story, at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30-Jan. 2, and a quote-along version of the comic fairy tale “The Princess Bride” at 6 p.m. Dec. 30-Jan. 2. Tickets are $10 for SIFF members, $14-$15 general (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

This year’s animated hit sequel “Finding Dory” will have a free screening at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Lake City branch of the Seattle Public Library, 12501 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7518 or spl.org).

Fathom Events brings a 20th-anniversary screening of “Princess Mononoke,” Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 tale of a young warrior, to several theaters at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com

At the Central Cinema, there’s a singalong version of “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s 1964 musical special-effects landmark starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; a “4D showing” of “The Room,” Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 love-triangle drama, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 (tickets for this event are $15); and, depending on your stance on James Cameron’s epic about the 1912 sea disaster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, there’s “Titanic for Lovers” at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and “Titanic for Haters” (in Hecklevision) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tickets are $8-$10, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).