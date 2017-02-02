Here are some art-house offerings during the week of Feb. 3.

“Silent Movie Mondays” returns to the Paramount Theatre Feb. 6 with “Ramona,” a 1928 Western starring Dolores del Rio. It continues with “Daughter of Dawn,” the Norbert Myles 1920 drama, on Feb. 13; Cecil B. DeMille’s 1915 take on “Carmen,” featuring live performances from members of Seattle Opera, on Feb. 27; and “The Dragon Painter,” a 1919 drama starring Sessue Hayakawa, on March 6. All films begin at 7 p.m. 911 Pine St., Seattle. Single tickets are $10 (stgpresents.org).

Besides the Children’s Film Festival Seattle (running through Feb. 11), the Northwest Film Forum will show “The Prison in Twelve Landscapes,” a 2016 documentary about the U.S. prison system, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. There also is a free showing of “Quinceañera,”a sweet riff on the idea of creating a family, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. “Daughters of the Dust,” Julie Dash’s 1991 drama that looks at the Gullah culture of the Sea Islands off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia, and “This is the Way I Like It 2,” a 2016 documentary sequel about the country of Chile, open Thursday, Feb. 9. Tickets are $6 for NWFF members, $8 and $11 general. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

The 1995 feature-length Japanese cartoon “Ghost in the Shell” plays at the Guild 45th at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 (subtitled version), and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 (dubbed in English). Tickets are $15. 2115 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-547-2127 or landmarktheaters.com).

The Ann Arbor Film Fest Tour: Digital Tour, a collection of nine new experimental, animated, documentary and narrative videos, screens at the Grand Illusion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

“Marianne,” a drama by local filmmaker Desiree Stone, based on “Sense & Sensibility,” plays at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4400 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle. Tickets are $12. For more information, go to youngstownarts.org

Fathom Events brings a filmed version of the Bolshoi Ballet’s staging of “Swan Lake” to several theaters at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com.

The “Meaningful Movies” series presents “Dream On,” a 2015 road-trip film featuring comedian John Fugelsang, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N., Seattle; and “Bringing It Home,” a 2013 documentary about the building of a hemp house, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at High Point Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way S.W., Seattle (meaningfulmovies.org).

At the Central Cinema this week, there’s “The Jerk,” Carl Reiner’s 1979 comedy starring Steve Martin, and “The Royal Tenenbaums,”Wes Anderson’s 2001 film with Gene Hackman, Angelica Huston, Ben Stiller and Gwyneth Paltrow. Tickets are $8-$10, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).