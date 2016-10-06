Here are some art-house options during the week of Oct. 7.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff

“Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project,” in which local filmmaking teams create short horror films in two days, plays at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the SIFF Cinema Uptown. Tickets are $12. The “French Truly Salon” shows “Violette,” a 2013 biographical drama about novelist Violette Leduc, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tickets are $20 for SIFF members, $25 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The “Irish Reels” film festival opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with “My Name is Emily,” a coming-of-age story starring Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” film series). The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Festival passes are $80 and $90. SIFF Film Center, Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

EMP Museum’s “Campout Cinema” returns with John Carpenter’s 1982 version of “The Thing,” starring Kurt Russell, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Ages 21+ only. Tickets are $10 for EMP members, $12 general. Sky Church, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle (206-770-2702 or empmuseum.org).

Kinofest Seattle — with features, documentaries and shorts from Germany, Austria and Switzerland — comes to the Northwest Film Forum Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9. Ticket prices vary. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Second Saturday Film Series returns with a free showing of “Dead Ringers,” a 1964 revenge drama starring Bette Davis playing twin sisters, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Issaquah City Hall, 130 E. Sunset Way, Issaquah (425-837-3000 or ci.issaquah.wa.us).

The Met Live’s filmed version of the Wagner opera “Tristan und Isolde,” starring Nina Stemme and Stuart Skelton, shows at several theaters at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The animated adventure “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders,” shows at 2, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com

“Shin Godzilla,” Hideaki Anno’s new version of the enduring Japanese monster-movie series, plays at the Guild 45th at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Tickets are $15. 2115 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-547-2127 or landmarktheaters.com).

“Streetwise,” Martin Bell’s 1984 Academy Award-nominated film that follows Seattle youth during the leaner and meaner mid-’80s, shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Campion Ballroom, Seattle University, 914 E. Jefferson St., Seattle; free (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

The Orcas Island Film Festival, featuring more than 30 avant-garde, art house, trans-media short and feature films, plays Friday-Monday, Oct. 7-10, at various venues in Eastsound on Orcas Island. Tickets are $11 and $15 (206-386-4636 or orcasfilmfest.com).

“Ebb and Flow,” a drama that follows a third-generation Japanese American and his father as they explore their family’s history in the Pacific Northwest, plays at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Varsity Theatre, 3429 University Way N.E., Seattle. Tickets are $13.50-$20 (206-632-7218 or farawayentertainment.com).

The Magnolia branch of the Seattle Public Library will show “Goosebumps,” the 2015 film in which creatures from R.L. Stine books come to life, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2801 34th Ave. W., Seattle (206-386-4225 or spl.org). The University branch shows “The Invisible Man,” the 1933 film about a doctor (Claude Rains) who stumbles on a potion that can make him invisible, at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-684-4063 or spl.org). And the High Point branch shows “Meet the Robinsons,” Disney’s 2007 family-friendly animated adventure in which a lonely boy is transported 30 years into a shiny, high-tech future, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 3411 S.W. Raymond St., Seattle (206-684-7454 or spl.org). All showings are free.

The “Dark Lodge” series returns to the Ark Lodge Cinemas with “Blacula,” the 1972 horror film about a prince (William Marshall) who is turned into a vampire and then reawakens in 1970s Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 4816 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (206-721-3156 or arklodgecinemas.com).

The “Meaningful Movies Project” series shows “Before the Flood,” Fisher Stevens’ new documentary that follows Leonardo DiCaprio to multiple countries, bearing witness to climate change, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N., Seattle; and “Shadows of Liberty,” Jean-Philippe Tremblay’s 2014 documentary about the U.S. media, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Queen Anne United Methodist Church, 1606 Fifth Ave. W., Seattle; free, but donations accepted (meaningfulmovies.org).

This week at the Central Cinema, you can see “Rear Window,” Hitchcock’s 1954 thriller about a man (James Stewart) who can’t stop watching, and “The ’Burbs,” Joe Dante’s 1989 comedy about a suburbanite (Tom Hanks) who is suspicious of a new neighbor. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop