Here are some art-house options during the week of Oct. 7.

“Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project,” in which local filmmaking teams create short horror films in two days, plays at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the SIFF Cinema Uptown. Tickets are $12. The “French Truly Salon” shows “Violette,” a 2013 biographical drama about novelist Violette Leduc, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tickets are $20 for SIFF members, $25 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The “Irish Reels” film festival opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with “My Name is Emily,” a coming-of-age story starring Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” film series). The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Festival passes are $80 and $90. SIFF Film Center, Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

EMP Museum’s “Campout Cinema” returns with John Carpenter’s 1982 version of “The Thing,” starring Kurt Russell, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Ages 21+ only. Tickets are $10 for EMP members, $12 general. Sky Church, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle (206-770-2702 or empmuseum.org).

Kinofest Seattle — with features, documentaries and shorts from Germany, Austria and Switzerland — comes to the Northwest Film Forum Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9. Ticket prices vary. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle (206-829-7863 or nwfilmforum.org).

The Second Saturday Film Series returns with a free showing of “Dead Ringers,” a 1964 revenge drama starring Bette Davis playing twin sisters, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Issaquah City Hall, 130 E. Sunset Way, Issaquah (425-837-3000 or ci.issaquah.wa.us).

The Met Live’s filmed version of the Wagner opera “Tristan und Isolde,” starring Nina Stemme and Stuart Skelton, shows at several theaters at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The animated adventure “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders,” shows at 2, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com

“Shin Godzilla,” Hideaki Anno’s new version of the enduring Japanese monster-movie series, plays at the Guild 45th at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Tickets are $15. 2115 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-547-2127 or landmarktheaters.com).

“Streetwise,” Martin Bell’s 1984 Academy Award-nominated film that follows Seattle youth during the leaner and meaner mid-’80s, shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Campion Ballroom, Seattle University, 914 E. Jefferson St., Seattle; free (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

The Orcas Island Film Festival, featuring more than 30 avant-garde, art house, trans-media short and feature films, plays Friday-Monday, Oct. 7-10, at various venues in Eastsound on Orcas Island. Tickets are $11 and $15 (206-386-4636 or orcasfilmfest.com).

“Ebb and Flow,” a drama that follows a third-generation Japanese American and his father as they explore their family’s history in the Pacific Northwest, plays at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Varsity Theatre, 3429 University Way N.E., Seattle. Tickets are $13.50-$20 (206-632-7218 or farawayentertainment.com).

The Magnolia branch of the Seattle Public Library will show “Goosebumps,” the 2015 film in which creatures from R.L. Stine books come to life, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2801 34th Ave. W., Seattle (206-386-4225 or spl.org). The University branch shows “The Invisible Man,” the 1933 film about a doctor (Claude Rains) who stumbles on a potion that can make him invisible, at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-684-4063 or spl.org). And the High Point branch shows “Meet the Robinsons,” Disney’s 2007 family-friendly animated adventure in which a lonely boy is transported 30 years into a shiny, high-tech future, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 3411 S.W. Raymond St., Seattle (206-684-7454 or spl.org). All showings are free.

The “Dark Lodge” series returns to the Ark Lodge Cinemas with “Blacula,” the 1972 horror film about a prince (William Marshall) who is turned into a vampire and then reawakens in 1970s Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 4816 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (206-721-3156 or arklodgecinemas.com).

The “Meaningful Movies Project” series shows “Before the Flood,” Fisher Stevens’ new documentary that follows Leonardo DiCaprio to multiple countries, bearing witness to climate change, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N., Seattle; and “Shadows of Liberty,” Jean-Philippe Tremblay’s 2014 documentary about the U.S. media, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Queen Anne United Methodist Church, 1606 Fifth Ave. W., Seattle; free, but donations accepted (meaningfulmovies.org).

This week at the Central Cinema, you can see “Rear Window,” Hitchcock’s 1954 thriller about a man (James Stewart) who can’t stop watching, and “The ’Burbs,” Joe Dante’s 1989 comedy about a suburbanite (Tom Hanks) who is suspicious of a new neighbor. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).