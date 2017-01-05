Local film critics swooned for "Moonlight."

Twenty-six local critics voted in the Seattle Film Critics Society’s annual awards, giving the top prize to “Moonlight.” Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age drama, which opened theatrically in October and is now playing locally at the Sundance, took the awards for best picture, director, screenplay, supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) and acting ensemble. Other top prizes went to Casey Affleck in “Manchester By the Sea” (best actor), Isabelle Huppert in “Elle” (best actress), Viola Davis in “Fences” (best supporting actress), “Zootopia” (best animated feature), “Elle” (best foreign-language feature) and “O.J.: Made in America” (best documentary feature). See the full list of awards here.