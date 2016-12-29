A look back at the highs — and lows — in 2016 cinema, in couplet rhyme.
Dear readers, hi! Time to convene
And say “bye-bye, 2016.”
A year that’s old before its time —
So let’s namecheck, in couplet rhyme
Those films that made us laugh and weep
With dazzling scenes that haunt our sleep
As well as those that earned a jeer.
(In short: My Big Fat Movie Year.)
First off, let’s wave a jazzy hand
To Gosling/Stone in “La La Land”
For acting that thrilled all our senses:
Cheers to everyone in “Fences!”
“Sully” found Tom Hanks on ice
Friends were made in “Don’t Think Twice”
And in “Manchester By the Sea” —
Did you stay dry-eyed? Well, not me.
“Miss Sloane” showed off Chastain’s range
Sherlock? No, he’s “Doctor Strange.”
Welcome back, “Star Trek” and Dory!
Wait, what — another “Star Wars” story?
“Fantastic Beasts” was only fine
Love the dress, “Miss Peregrine”!
That “Ben-Hur” remake drew some groans
And look — a kid for Bridget Jones!
“Arrival’s” ending made us think
The “Girl on Train” got lost in drink
With “Love & Friendship” I was smitten
And don’t you want that “Keanu” kitten?
“Moonlight” shimmered; “Lion” roared;
In “Genius” Colin Firth seemed bored.
“Passengers” got lost in space;
“Allied” showed off Brad Pitt’s face.
In retrospect, I should have passed
On “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
And may us all find better fates
Than “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.”
“Denial” ended up in court.
Cruise as Reacher? Still too short.
That “Weiner” doc was all too true
And did we need “Zoolander 2”?
But as the year draws to a stop
Let’s throw away bad-movie slop
And look ahead: When next year ends
Let’s hope we’ve found new movie friends.
You never know what might be great …
Look: Helen Mirren in “Fast 8”!
I’ll end this with a heartfelt call:
Happy New Year, one and all!
