A look back at the highs — and lows — in 2016 cinema, in couplet rhyme.

Dear readers, hi! Time to convene

And say “bye-bye, 2016.”

A year that’s old before its time —

So let’s namecheck, in couplet rhyme

Those films that made us laugh and weep

With dazzling scenes that haunt our sleep

As well as those that earned a jeer.

(In short: My Big Fat Movie Year.)

First off, let’s wave a jazzy hand

To Gosling/Stone in “La La Land”

For acting that thrilled all our senses:

Cheers to everyone in “Fences!”

“Sully” found Tom Hanks on ice

Friends were made in “Don’t Think Twice”

And in “Manchester By the Sea” —

Did you stay dry-eyed? Well, not me.

“Miss Sloane” showed off Chastain’s range

Sherlock? No, he’s “Doctor Strange.”

Welcome back, “Star Trek” and Dory!

Wait, what — another “Star Wars” story?

“Fantastic Beasts” was only fine

Love the dress, “Miss Peregrine”!

That “Ben-Hur” remake drew some groans

And look — a kid for Bridget Jones!

“Arrival’s” ending made us think

The “Girl on Train” got lost in drink

With “Love & Friendship” I was smitten

And don’t you want that “Keanu” kitten?

“Moonlight” shimmered; “Lion” roared;

In “Genius” Colin Firth seemed bored.

“Passengers” got lost in space;

“Allied” showed off Brad Pitt’s face.

In retrospect, I should have passed

On “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

And may us all find better fates

Than “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.”

“Denial” ended up in court.

Cruise as Reacher? Still too short.

That “Weiner” doc was all too true

And did we need “Zoolander 2”?

But as the year draws to a stop

Let’s throw away bad-movie slop

And look ahead: When next year ends

Let’s hope we’ve found new movie friends.

You never know what might be great …

Look: Helen Mirren in “Fast 8”!

I’ll end this with a heartfelt call:

Happy New Year, one and all!