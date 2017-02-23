When we’re used to animated features with high joke-density, both visual and written, “Rock Dog” is a serious downshift in energy and content.

The second Chinese-American coproduction to hit U.S. theaters in as many weeks, animated feature “Rock Dog” arrives one week after the release of the fantasy adventure “The Great Wall.”

Director Ash Brannon brings Pixar and Sony bona fides (he co-directed “Toy Story 2” and directed “Surf’s Up”) to this adaptation of rocker Zheng Jun’s graphic novel “Tibetan Rock Dog,” which mixes Tibetan culture with contemporary Brit-rock and adds a splash of mob movies for kicks.

We start in a village on Snow Mountain, where a young mastiff, Bodi (Luke Wilson), and his dad, Khampa (J.K. Simmons), are tasked with guarding a bunch of ditsy, addled sheep from a pack of hungry wolves.

Movie Review ★★ ‘Rock Dog,’ with the voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons, Lewis Black, Kenan Thompson, Mae Whitman. Written and directed by Ash Brannon, based on a graphic novel by Zheng Jun. 80 minutes. Rated PG for action and language. Several theaters.

An opening sequence, rendered in a hand-drawn style, nods to traditional Chinese art and music. It’s folksily narrated by a mustachioed Yak, known as Fleetwood Yak (Sam Elliott).

We’re dropped right into this world without much context. The drawn animation is soon set aside for serviceable computer animation; the characters aren’t fully expressive; and the environment and setting are boring — the frames and visual compositions themselves are dull, lacking in background detail. When we’re used to animated films with high joke-density, both visual and written, “Rock Dog” is a serious downshift in energy and content.

Bodi discovers rock music on a radio dropped from a biplane and is soon obsessed with the tunes of Angus Scattergood. After a rift with his father over playing music or protecting sheep, Bodi heads for “the city” to find his tribe. Through sheer fannish persistence, he connects with rocker Angus (Eddie Izzard), a supercool, super-isolated Wayfarer-wearing cat. Soon they’re writing songs and eluding capture by the wolves, who are suited up and organized into a crime syndicate, running cage matches in the city while surveilling Snow Mountain for a chance to chow down on lamb chops.

While a mix of “Zootopia” and “Sing!” with hints of “Kung Fu Panda” seems like a great idea, the result is a strange combination. Those films created enormous, rich worlds, cultures and sub­cultures for anthropomorphic animals; there’s just not enough on the screen to buy into “Rock Dog.” It doesn’t gel.