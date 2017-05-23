Ava DuVernay will direct and Issa Rae will write the screenplay for the Netflix film.

It’s happened; life is now imitating Twitter.

A viral photograph of Grammy-winner Rihanna and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o sitting next to each other at a Miu Miu fashion in 2014 has inspired the buddy movie that Twitter users wanted.

Entertainment Weekly reports, after a bidding war, the concept was acquired by Netflix. Ava DuVernay, who directed “Selma,” is on board to direct and Issa Rae of HBO’s “Insecure” will write the screenplay. And, yes, Rihanna and Nyong’o will star.

According to EW, fans imagined “Rihanna playing a woman who cons white men, while her brilliant co-conspirator (played by Nyong’o) orchestrates the heists.” The studio may begin production in 2018.