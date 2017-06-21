Filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour invites viewers to draw their own conclusions about this tale set in a barren wasteland populated by society’s rejects. Rating: 2.5 stars out of 4.

“The Bad Batch” is an intriguing example of abstract filmmaking from the mind of director-writer Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”). She doesn’t follow traditional paths of linear storytelling or coherent imagery. Instead, she splatters the screen with a concoction of ideas, people and events that forces the viewer to analyze these elements in regards to what is happening and draw their own conclusions of where it is all going.

Amirpour invites the viewer to join the journey at the border of Texas and a barren wasteland populated by society’s rejects. Tossed into this foreboding world is Arlen (Suki Waterhouse), a vain young woman who is captured within the first few moments of the film. Her captors are bodybuilding cannibals who proceed to chop off her right arm and leg.

Despite her injuries, Arlen escapes and, with the help of a crusty desert hermit (Jim Carrey), she makes her way to a community known as Comfort. This is a place where self-preservation is balanced with living a joyful life. Arlen tries to blend in with this unusual world, but she’s driven by a deeper passion — revenge. This puts her in direct conflict with the muscle-bound Miami Man (Jason Momoa), an artist seeking a lost treasure. There’s even an encounter with The Dream (Keanu Reeves), the closest thing her world has to a leader.

Movie Review ★★½ ‘The Bad Batch,’ with Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Giovanni Ribisi. Written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. 115 minutes. Rated R for violence, language, some drug content and brief nudity. Grand Illusion.

All of these elements unfold in more a stream-of-thought manner than real design. And Waterhouse turns in a solid performance as she gives Arlen the kind of strength needed to survive being sent to such a terminal wasteland as one of the bad batch.

“The Bad Batch” can be viewed in very different ways. It can been seen as just another movie about survival in a world designed to destroy the hopes, dreams and lives of anyone forced to live there. It can also be seen as a morality lesson about the emotional wasteland that can be created when materialism eclipses spiritualism. Amirpour puts it on viewers to take all of the small pieces and create their own mosaic of meaning. There’s really no right or wrong conclusion.