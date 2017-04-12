The film tells the story of the real-life friendship between the post-Impressionist artist Paul Cézanne and the novelist Emile Zola. Rating: 2.5 stars out of 4.

A study of the real-life long friendship between the post-Impressionist artist Paul Cézanne (Guillaume Gallienne) and the novelist Emile Zola (Guillaume Canet), “Cézanne et Moi” sounds more fascinating than it actually is; essentially, it’s just under two hours of exquisitely art-directed conversation, little of which is especially compelling. The two men met as schoolchildren in Aix-en-Provence and were friends for many decades, even as their lives seemed to unfold in opposite directions: Cézanne, who grew up in a wealthy family, became increasingly isolated as he focused on his work; Zola, son of a struggling single mother, happily saw his fortunes rise as his writings became increasingly popular.

Writer/director Danièle Thompson, ably assisted by cinematographer Jean-Marie Dreujou, gives it all a painterly beauty, particularly the scenes where we see Cézanne at work. (His colorful daubs of paints look so delicious, you want to eat them.) The movie flits back and forth in time, from the boys’ meeting in the early 1850s to nearly half a century later as their friendship ebbs and flows. But the disjointedness of the timeline robs us from really getting to know these men; instead they’re reduced to writerly one-liners (my favorite, “Stop eating my still life!”), vague meanderings about art and writing, and a lot of standing around in front of paintings that you’d really like to see better.

It’s enjoyable enough as a visual feast, but “Cézanne et Moi” is ultimately a missed opportunity. One shot, late in the film, shows Cézanne at work, gazing intently at what he sees and then somehow, miraculously, capturing it with a brush; it makes you long for less conversation and more quiet.