The Sundance sensation “Patti Cake$” may flow with formulaic beats, but it’s got spirit for miles (eight of them, at least) and features one of the best mother-daughter relationships of the year.

Patricia Dombrowski (terrific newcomer Danielle Macdonald) is an overweight, white New Jersey 23-year-old living a hardscrabble life in the shadow of New York City. She’s cruelly called “Dumbo” by many in town, but she’s got a nickname of her own. “Killa P,” she calls herself, because, as she states matter-of-factly, “I murder the beat.”

Patti’s hip-hop won’t be confused for anything that would, in our reality, be characterized as especially good. But trained on limericks by her chain-smoking grandmother (Cathy Moriarty), she’s verbally inventive and can unleash verses in torrents. She gathers together an unlikely group, with her best friend (Siddharth Dhananjay) on beat and backup, and a painfully shy heavy-metal anarchist (Mamoudou Athie) on guitar. They begin recording, saving up money and believing.

Movie Review ★★★ ‘Patti Cake$,’ with Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Cathy Moriarty, Siddharth Dhananjay, Mamoudou Athie. Written and directed by Geremy Jasper. 108 minutes. Rated R for language throughout, crude sexual references, some drug use and a brief nude image. Several theaters.

It’s easy to dismiss “Patti Cake$” as an indie “8 Mile,” but the film is hard to resist because of Macdonald’s pluck.

What really resonates is the dynamic between her and Bridget Everett as her hard-drinking mom. Everett’s Barb is a wreck of dashed dreams, failed romance and way too much alcohol. Patti’s aspirations dredge up Barb’s lost future. She was a once-promising frontwoman for an ’80s hair band who blames her failed music career on an unwanted pregnancy. When Everett and Macdonald are on screen together, something more soulful comes of “Patti Cake$.”

In the end, the kind of music Patti makes hardly matters. It’s that she has the gumption to go for it.