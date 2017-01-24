Most of the movies receiving multiple Oscar nominations this morning — “La La Land,” “Moonlight,” “Arrival,” Manchester by the Sea,” “Hidden Figures,” “Fences,” — are currently playing in multiple theaters in the Seattle area. (An exception is Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” which opened here in early November and has since left theaters; I expect it might return.) Here’s where and when to see some of the less-well-known contenders; I’ll update this post as I get more information.

Short films: Two packages of Oscar-nominated short films, in animated and live-action categories, will play at the Seven Gables and the Uptown, opening Feb. 10.

Foreign-language films: “Toni Erdmann,” from Germany, opens Feb. 10 at the Uptown; Denmark’s “Land of Mine” will open March 17 at the Seven Gables. . “A Man Called Ove,” from Sweden, played here last fall and is currently streaming at all the usual outlets. Currently awaiting word on Iran’s “The Salesman” (which should open theatrically here soon) and Australia’s “Tanna.”

Documentaries: Lots of streaming options here: Ava DuVernay’s “13th” is available on Netflix; Ezra Edelman’s “OJ: Made in America” — all 7 hours 43 minutes of it — is streaming on Watch ESPN and other outlets. Roger Ross Williams’ “Life Animated,” which played here theatrically last summer, is streaming everywhere and on DVD, as is Gianfranco Rosi’s “Fire at Sea.” Raoul Peck’s “I Am Not Your Negro,” about an unfinished book by the author James Baldwin, will open theatrically at the Uptown on Feb. 3.

Animated features: “The Red Turtle,” from Japan, will open at the Sundance, Lincoln Square and Regal Meridian on Feb. 17. And the charmingly titled “My Life as a Zucchini” doesn’t currently have a local release date, but undoubtedly will soon.