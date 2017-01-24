After two years of #OscarsSoWhite — a viral hashtag created by April Reign in 2015 to recognize the Academy’s lack of diverse nominations — this morning’s announcements heralded some welcome change. “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures,” “Fences,” and “Lion” brought diversity to the Best Picture lineup; seven of the 20 acting nominees are nonwhite; and the documentary category features three African-Americans and one Haitian filmmaker, telling a variety of real-life stories. Some of the nominees are familiar faces (Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis), while others are being recognized for the first time, such as “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins.

So are we done talking about #OscarsSoWhite? Not hardly, says Reign. “One year does not make up for over 80 years of underrepresentation of all genders, sexual orientations, races, abilities and First Nation status,” she said to The Los Angeles Times this morning. “#OscarsSoWhite is about the inclusion of all marginalized communities, both in front of and behind the camera, throughout the entertainment industry.”

There’s definitely a long way to go on that front. No female filmmakers were nominated in the best director category, as per usual (though Ava DuVernay was among the nominated documentary filmmakers, and “Toni Erdmann,” nominated for best foreign film, is directed by Maren Ade). The screenwriting nominations featured only one female screenwriter out of 10 (Allison Schroeder, for “Hidden Figures.”). And while 2016 was a strong year for African-American film, the movies released still don’t reflect the diversity of the American experience — where were the Oscar contenders that told stories of Latino families, Asian-American childhoods, gay romances?

This is a problem that’s less about the Oscars than the film community at large — you can’t create nominations for films that aren’t getting made, or that aren’t making their way into theaters. But I’m hoping the 2017 nominations aren’t just a blip, but a beginning. Reign, in a tweet today, noted that “Things are changing because our voices are strongest together.”