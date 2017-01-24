Miranda already has Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is starting the new year with the chance to join an exclusive group — the list of entertainers who’ve won all four of Hollywood’s top prizes: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Manuel was nominated Tuesday morning in the best song category for “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.”

Miranda won Grammys and Tonys for “Hamilton” and an Emmy for original music and lyrics for the 67th Tony Awards.

An Oscar win would put Miranda in the EGOT company of Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Mike Nichols, Rita Moreno, Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, John Gielgud, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez and Mel Brooks.

We’ll have to wait until Feb. 26, when the Oscars are presented, to find out if the “Hamilton” creator’s name can be added to the list.