A few of the Academy Award nominations have some local flavor.

The playwright August Wilson, author of a revered cycle of plays about the African-American experience, died in Seattle in 2005 — and today is being remembered with a posthumous Oscar nomination in the adapted screenplay category for “Fences.” Wilson, who moved here in the mid-1990s, years ago wrote a screen adaptation of his 1987 Broadway play, hoping to see it made into a film. “Fences” was finally shot and released in theaters last year, directed by and starring Denzel Washington. In a recent interview, Washington told me that he made very few changes to Wilson’s screenplay — “You don’t rewrite Shakespeare.”

Wilson’s widow Constanza Romero Wilson, who still lives in Seattle, gave the following statement this morning:

“I am overjoyed that August’s work is being recognized, and that millions of people are getting the chance to see FENCES! I feel he would be incredibly proud of the love and care that everyone involved, especially Denzel, invested to make this film possible.”

Other local connections in this morning’s Oscar-nomination announcement: Colleen Atwood, nominated for costume design (“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”), is from Eastern Washington and lived and worked in Seattle in the 1970s, and “Arrival,” which received eight nominations, is based on a short story by Bellevue author Ted Chiang.