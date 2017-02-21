Here’s an easy guide to what you can see and how you can see them.

The Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 26. Are you caught up on the major nominees?

Some of the nominated films are still going strong in theaters, notably the modern musical “La La Land,” which has 14 nominations (tying the record held by “All About Eve” and “Titanic”), and the historical drama “Hidden Figures,” with three nominations. “Lion” (six nominations) and “Fences” (four nominations) are harder to find but are still hanging on to some screens. A surprisingly large number, however, are already available to watch at home.

Here’s an easy guide to what you can see and how you can see them.

Now on Pay-Per-View / Video-on-Demand / DVD

“Arrival” (PG-13), starring Amy Adams as a linguist making first contact with an alien race, is both an intelligent, conceptually challenging science-fiction drama and a touching human story. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best picture, director, adapted screenplay and cinematography.

“Moonlight” (R), a poetic and provocative story of a gay black child growing up in a hostile world, is nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, director, adapted screenplay and supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) and actress (Naomie Harris). Note: It’s available on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 28, two days after the Oscars.

“Manchester by the Sea” (R), a powerful drama of loss and grief and family, is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, director, original screenplay and actor (Casey Affleck).

Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” (R), a violent World War II drama about a pacifist (Andrew Garfield) who served courageously in combat, is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, director and actor.

“Hell or High Water” (R), an American outlaw drama in the modern world of mortgage foreclosure, has four nominations, including best picture, original screenplay and supporting actor (Jeff Bridges).

“Loving” (PG-13), Jeff Nichols’ sensitive and moving portrait of Richard and Mildred Loving and their legal battle to have their marriage recognized in their home state of Virginia, earned a nomination for actress Ruth Negga.

“Captain Fantastic” earned an acting nomination for Viggo Mortensen as the devoted father of a family coming off the grid to deal with the world outside its little Walden (R).

Meryl Streep earned her 18th Oscar nomination for playing the worst singer ever in “Florence Foster Jenkins” (PG-13), which is also up for costume design.

The dark thriller “Nocturnal Animals” (R) earned a nomination for supporting-actor Michael Shannon.

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (PG), a family-friendly folk tale from Portland’s Laika Entertainment with mythic themes and lovely imagery, is up for best animated feature and a visual-effects award (a first for an animated feature).

The Swedish comedy “A Man Called Ove” (PG-13) is a nominee in the foreign-language-film category.

There are also a few films nominated solely in craft and special-effects categories, for all you completists: “Sully,” “13 Hours” and “Deepwater Horizon” for sound and visual effects; and “Star Trek Beyond” and “Suicide Squad” for makeup and hairstyling.

Netflix

“Zootopia” (2016, PG), Disney’s animated comedy about a bunny cop (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and a conniving fox partner (Jason Bateman), is a favorite in the animated-feature category.

Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated documentary “13th” (2016, not rated) casts a critical lens on mass incarceration and the private-prison industry in America.

“The Jungle Book” (PG), Disney’s live-action remake of its animated classic, is nominated for its visual effects.

Amazon Prime

“The Lobster” (2015, R), a melancholy love story with Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz in a strange alternate reality where single people are transformed into animals, was nominated for its original screenplay.

“Life, Animated” (2016, PG), based on the book by Ron Suskind about how he connected with his autistic son through Disney animated films, is up for documentary feature (PG).

Hulu

The documentary miniseries “O.J.: Made in America” (not rated), which looks at the culture around the trial of O.J. Simpson, is a nominee for best documentary.

Free streams

Two of the nominees for documentary short subject are available to stream for free on the web: “Joe’s Violin” at The New Yorker and “4.1 Miles” at The New York Times (not rated).