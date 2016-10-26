The 1990s band hit it big, but the Gallagher brothers were infamous for their fights.

There’s magic amid the chaos of “Oasis: Supersonic,” the exceptional new documentary that charts the rapid ascent of British band Oasis.

Directed by Mat Whitecross, the movie offers a glimpse behind the scenes of one of the biggest bands of the 1990s. Whitecross uses brutally honest audio interviews with Gallagher brothers Noel and Liam, along with a trove of grainy home videos, radio interviews, TV appearances and live concert footage, to tell the story of the band’s rise, the brothers’ infamous fights and self-inflicted wounds. It’s a revealing look at the group’s beginning as a middling pub act to mega superstars, culminating in two 1996 concerts in front of 250,000 fans at Knebworth in Hertfordshire, England.

Oasis, founded by the Gallagher brothers in Manchester, England, in 1991, released seven studio albums — including 1995’s “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” which sold 6 million copies in Europe alone — before disbanding in 2008.

Movie Review ★★★ ½ ‘Oasis: Supersonic,’ a documentary directed by Mat Whitecross. 122 minutes. Rated R for pervasive language and some drug material. SIFF Cinema Egyptian.

The film also exposes the band’s notorious tabloid exploits like the time Liam equated taking drugs to be as normal as a cup of tea, which led to reporters camping out on his front stoop for weeks.

It also shows just how dysfunctional the brothers are. Liam is outgoing, good looking and an instigator whose drug abuse derails many shows, while Noel is the introverted, creative genius who writes the group’s biggest hits, including “Wonderwall.” They are often at odds and at each other’s throats and yet somehow manage to pull it together to create a musical legacy.

“Oasis: Supersonic” stops right as the band achieves the pinnacle of its success and offers just a hint of what’s to come (more turmoil), but also offers a nostalgic glimpse back at a band that made lasting music and enjoyed massive success despite its own drug abuse and malfunction.