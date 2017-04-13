A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, April 14.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe star in the Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures,” the true story of the brilliant African-American women who helped NASA send the first Americans into space (PG). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Lion,” based on a true story and starring Dev Patel, was nominated for six Academy Awards (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Plus: the Oscar-nominated comedy “Toni Erdmann” from Germany (R) and family adventure comedy “Monster Trucks” with Lucas Till and Jane Levy (PG).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is Werner Herzog’s historical adventure “Queen of the Desert” with Nicole Kidman (PG-13). It’s opening April 14 in Seattle at the Varsity.

Netflix

The animated odyssey “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016) from Portland’s Laika Entertainment is a family-friendly epic of imagination steeped in Japanese culture and mythology (PG).

“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” revives the cult comedy about robot puppets heckling bad movies. Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt and Jonah Ray co-star; 14 episodes.

“Sandy Wexler” is the third Adam Sandler comedy made directly for Netflix (not rated).

Streaming TV: the CW superhero team series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2”;“Documentary Now!: Season 2” from Fred Armisen and Bill Hader; and talk show “Chelsea: Season 2.”

Stand-up: “Kevin Hart: What Now?” (2016, R).

Remember Don Rickles, the godfather of insult comedy, with the documentary “Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project” (2007, not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

The sexy South Korean drama “The Handmaiden” (2016) spins a compelling tale of con artists, forbidden love, pornography and poetic justice (not rated, with subtitles).

“The Love Witch” (2016) pays tribute to 1960s Technicolor romances and sexy European horror films (not rated).

Streaming TV: The Nordic noir series “Fortitude: Season 2” delivers murder in the Arctic Circle.

Amazon / Hulu

Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer star in “Barbershop: The Next Cut” (2016, PG-13); and Lake Bell writes, directs and stars in the comedy “In A World …” (2013, R).

Hulu

The Australian horror film “The Babadook” (2014) is both a primal fairy tale and an affecting family drama with old-fashioned scares and no explicit violence (not rated).

Brie Larson shines in the tender and touching drama “Short Term 12” (2013) as a counselor at a facility for homeless kids (R).

HBO Now

Inspired by a true story, the satirical “War Dogs” (2016) stars Jonah Hill and Miles Teller as private munitions brokers in over their heads (R).

New on disc this week

“Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Toni Erdmann,” “Monster Trucks,” “The Bye-Bye Man.”

Now available at Redbox

“Lion,” “Monster Trucks,” “Collateral Beauty,” “War on Everyone.”