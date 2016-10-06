A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Oct. 7.

Here’s what’s new on video-on-demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services during the week of Oct. 7.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“X-Men: Apocalypse” (PG-13), the sixth official film in the mutant-superhero series, reunites the fractured team to battle the world’s first mutant (Oscar Isaac). Also on Blu-ray and DVD.

Plus: the horror sequel “The Purge: Election Year” (R) and the French teen comedy “Microbe & Gasoline” (R, with subtitles).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the cult horror sequel “Phantasm: Ravager” (not rated, opening at the Grand Illusion, see review on Page XX) and the comedies “The Late Bloomer” (R) and “The Great Gilly Hopkins,” based on the children’s novel by Katherine Paterson (PG; playing at the Varsity).

Netflix

Jamie Dornan and Mark Strong are Irish soldiers in a small U.N. unit under attack in the Congo in “The Siege of Jadotville” (2016), a drama based on real events from 1961 (not rated).

Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13th” (2016) casts a critical lens on mass incarceration and the private prison industry in America (not rated).

Streaming TV: The CW superhero shows “The Flash: Season 2” and “Arrow: Season 4” arrive as the new seasons begin on TV. Also new: “iZombie: Season 2,” “Supernatural: Season 11” and the comedy “The Grinder: Season 1.” From Netflix comes “The Ranch: Season 1 Part 2” and the animated “Dinotrux: Season 3.”

“American Horror Story: Hotel (Season 5)” isn’t playing favorites; it’s on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Foreign affairs: the comedy “Marguerite” from France (2015, R) and kidnap thriller “Saving Mr. Wu” from Hong Kong (2015, not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

“Pride and Prejudice” (2005) stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen (PG).

“Monsters” (2010) is an ingenious mix of alien invasion and giant monster movie on an indie movie budget (R).

Also new: Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise” (1995, R) and “Before Sunset” (2004, R), and the original “The Pink Panther” (1963, not rated) and five sequels with Peter Sellers.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Jennifer Lawrence leads the revolution in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” (2015), the fourth and final film in the young-adult franchise (PG-13).

Hulu

Mindy Kaling’s sitcom “The Mindy Project: Season 5” returns with new episodes every Tuesday.

More streaming TV: “Smallville: The Complete Series” presents young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) before he was Superman.

HBO Now

HBO is banking on the ambitious science-fiction series “Westworld” to be its next “Game of Thrones.” Anthony Hopkins and Evan Rachel Woods star. Features nudity and violence. New episodes arrive every Sunday.

“Deadpool” (2016, R) is a superhero film with a sardonic sense of humor, extreme violence and a self-aware anti-hero (Ryan Reynolds).

New on disc this week

“X-Men Apocalypse,” “The Purge: Election Year,” “Swiss Army Man,” “Complete Unknown,” “Into the Forest.”

Now available at Redbox

“Swiss Army Man,” “Into the Forest,” “The Darkness,” “Love & Friendship,” “A Bigger Splash.”