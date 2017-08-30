A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Picks for the week

The ITV historical drama “Victoria: Season 1,” starring Jenna Coleman as the British queen who ascended the throne at the age of 18, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Also on Amazon Prime is the documentary “Obit.” (2016, not rated), which profiles the staff obituary writers of The New York Times.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Baywatch” (R) brings the surf, sand and swimsuits of the ’80s TV series to the big screen as an action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Also on Blu-ray and DVD and at Redbox.

Plus: Gothic drama “My Cousin Rachel” (PG-13), starring Rachel Weisz; comic drama “Dean” (PG-13) with writer/director Demitri Martin; Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez On Me” (R); and nature documentary “Born in China” (G) from Disney.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the slapstick sex comedy “The Layover” (R), starring Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario; historical drama “Viceroy’s House” (not rated) with Gillian Anderson; and thriller “Unlocked” (R) with Noomi Rapace (playing in Seattle at several theaters).

Netflix

The Netflix original horror comedy “Little Evil” (2017, not rated) stars Adam Scott as the new stepdad to the Antichrist.

Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon are the “3 Generations” (2015, PG-13) in the modern family drama.

Kid stuff: “LEGO Elves — Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1” is an animated fantasy based on the web series. Also newly arrived are the animated Disney features “Hercules” (1997, G) and “Mulan” (1998, G).

Amazon Prime Video

Patrick Warburton was the first actor to play “The Tick” in the short-lived 2001 superhero comedy series.

Also new: raunchy comedy “Wedding Crashers” (2005, R) with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn; and teen dramas “Dirty Dancing” (1987, PG-13) with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze and “River’s Edge” (1987, R) with Keanu Reeves.

Amazon Prime / Hulu

Meryl Streep plays the worst opera singer who ever lived in “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016), a comedy with tender compassion (PG-13).

Hulu

World War II drama “Defiance” (2008, R), starring Daniel Craig, and George Clooney’s satirical “The Men Who Stare at Goats” (2009, R) are both based on true stories.

HBO Now

Natalie Portman earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Jackie” (2016, R) as the widow of JFK in the days after his assassination.

David Simon’s new HBO series “The Deuce” officially debuts next weekend, but you can see the pilot early on HBO Go.

New on disc

“Baywatch,” “My Cousin Rachel,” “Born In China,” “The White Princess,” “Batman & Harley Quinn.”

Now available at Redbox

“Baywatch,” “Inconceivable,” “A Family Man,” “Sleight.”