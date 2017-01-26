A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Jan. 27.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Tom Hanks is back as globe-trotting historian and symbologist Robert Langdon in “Inferno” to once again save the world from secret societies and devious conspiracies. “Rogue One’s” Felicity Jones co-stars and Ron Howard directs (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Also new: the literary tear-jerker “The Light Between Oceans” with Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander (PG-13) and the faith-based Columbine drama “I’m Not Ashamed” (PG-13).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “I Am Michael” with James Franco as real-life gay activist Michael Glatze, who found religion and rejected his queer identity (not rated), and the American abroad romantic drama “Lost in Florence” (not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

Christina Ricci is Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald in “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” the new Amazon original series about the high-spirited Southern belle who took New York society by storm as the fiercely independent wife and muse of F. Scott Fitzgerald (David Hoflin) and the flamboyant wild child of the Jazz Age; 10 half-hour episodes.

From Japan’s Studio Ghibli comes “Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter,” a 26-episode animated adventure based on the novel by “Pippi Longstocking” author Astrid Lindgren.

True stories: the Oscar-nominated documentary “Life, Animated” (2016) is fine for the entire family (PG).

New movies: “Blood Diamond” (2006) with Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou in Sierra Leone (R) and “Hideous Kinky” (1998) with Kate Winslet in Morocco (R).

Netflix

“Papa” (2015) stars Giovanni Ribisi as a young journalist meeting Ernest Hemingway in Cuba in 1959 (R).

Streaming TV: “Bates Motel: Season 4” (2016), aka “Psycho: The Early Years,” and reality series “Terrace House: Aloha State,” Japan’s answer to MTV’s “The Real World” (with subtitles).

Foreign affairs: “Aquarius” (2016) with Sonja Braga from Brazil, “Fatima” (2015) from France and “Ixcanul” (2015) from Guatemala all explore women’s experiences (with subtitles, not rated).

True stories: “Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women” (2016), a profile of modeling-agency pioneer John Casablancas, and “Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of National Lampoon” (2015). Both not rated.

Amazon Prime / Hulu

Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer face “The Choice” (2016) in the latest Nicholas Sparks romantic drama (PG-13), and Robert De Niro plays Zac Ephron’s “Dirty Grandpa” (2016) in the R-rated comedy.

Hulu

Hulu’s original series “The Path” returns with new episodes each Wednesday.

HBO Now

The documentary “Beware the Slenderman” explores the real-life murder perpetrated by two adolescent girls obsessed with the Internet-spawned urban legend (not rated).

HBO has the extended, unrated cut of the R-rated comedy “The Boss” with Melissa McCarthy.

New on disc this week

“Inferno,” “The Light Between Oceans,” “The Monster,” “The Handmaiden,” “Sherlock: Season Four.”

Now available at Redbox

“Snowden,” “The Monster,” “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage.”