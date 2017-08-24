A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pick of the week

Peter Serafinowicz plays the most cheerfully, sweetly oblivious hero to squeeze into tights in the Amazon original series “The Tick.” It’s a superhero spoof that straddles the line between whimsy and satire in a dark and dangerous world; six episodes.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” sends Marvel’s intergalactic team of misfit heroes on a colorful odyssey. It features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Baby Groot and a jukebox collection of 1970s pop tunes (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the thriller “Bushwick” with Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow (not rated).

Netflix

Matthew McConaughey is a maverick entrepreneur and prospector who strikes “Gold” (2016, R). “Beautiful Creatures” (2013) is a Southern gothic supernatural romance with Alice Englert and Alden Ehrenreich (PG-13).

In the new Netflix original comedy series “Disjointed: Season 1,” Kathy Bates stars as a cannabis activist who lives her dream of owning her own dispensary.

More streaming TV: Kristen Bell is a self-absorbed woman who dies and finds herself in “The Good Place: Season 1,” a screwball comedy of afterlife and redemption. Also new: Stephen King adaptation “The Mist: Season 1” and fairy-tale epic “Once Upon a Time: Season 6.”

Stand-up comedy: “Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast.”

Amazon Prime Video

“City of Vice: Season 1” (2008) dramatizes the story of the first London police force formed in 1749 as a period crime thriller. On a lighter note, Rowan Atkinson stars in the comedy “Mr. Bean: Season 1” (1995).

True stories: “Art & Copy” (2009) looks at the history and evolution of American advertising (not rated).

Kid stuff: “The Gumby Movie” (1995) features the bendy green star of TV (G).

Amazon Prime / Hulu

Elizabeth Olsen plays Thérèse Raquin in “In Secret” (2013), an adaptation of the Emile Zola novel co-starring Oscar Isaac (R).

Meryl Streep plays the worst opera singer ever in the comedy “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016, PG-13).

HBO Now

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star in the dark thriller “Nocturnal Animals” (2016, R).

Natalie Portman earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Jackie” (2016, R) as the widow of John F. Kennedy.

The “Game of Thrones: Season 7” finale marks the last episode of the show until 2018.

Showtime Anytime

The documentary “Whitney: Can I Be Me” (2017) profiles the struggles of the pop superstar (not rated).

Google Play

“Rememory,” a science-fiction mystery starring Peter Dinklage and Julia Ormond, plays free for a limited time before opening in theaters in September (not rated).

New on disc this week

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2,” “Kill Switch,” “The Walking Dead: Season 7.”

Now available at Redbox

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Blind.”