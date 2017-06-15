A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, June 16.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

The animated adventure comedy “The Lego Batman Movie,” a spinoff of “The Lego Movie,” offers an irreverent, kid-friendly take on the Dark Knight as he learns to work with others and lighten up a bit (PG).

Stunt-filled action sequel “John Wick: Chapter 2” brings the retired hit man (Keanu Reeves) back for one more job. Ian McShane and Common co-star (R).

Also new: modern family drama “3 Generations” with Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon (PG-13); wedding comedy “Table 19” with Anna Kendrick (PG-13); and historical drama “Frantz” from France (PG-13).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the action comedy “Once Upon a Time in Venice” with Bruce Willis as a California private investigator after the men who stole his dog (not rated).

Netflix

“Oh, Hello on Broadway” brings the hit Broadway comedy by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to the small screen as a Netflix exclusive (not rated).

Julie Dash’s newly restored American indie landmark “Daughters of the Dust” (1991) makes its streaming debut (not rated, with subtitles).

Streaming TV: The NBC thriller “Quantico: Season 2” and Univision drama “El Chapo: Season 1” debut weeks after their network finales.

Also new: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4”; “Aquarius: Season 2” with David Duchovny; and Netflix sitcom “The Ranch: Part 3” with Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson.

Amazon Prime Video

Kurt Russell leads a crew for one last heist in the comic caper “The Art of the Steal” (2013), co-starring Matt Dillon and Jay Baruchel (R).

Foreign affairs: From France comes the World War II resistance thriller “Free Men” (2013, PG-13) and, from Sweden, Bo Widerberg’s drama “All Things Fair” (1996, not rated). Both are subtitled.

Streaming TV: USA’s sleek legal soap opera “Suits: Season 6” takes our fake lawyer to prison and back.

Amazon Prime / Hulu

The international thriller “Transpecos” (2016) stars Gabriel Luna and Clifton Collins Jr. as border agents caught up in murder and conspiracy (not rated, with subtitles).

Hulu

Streaming TV: Billy Campbell plays a police detective with a troubled past that threatens to derail his investigation in the Canadian crime drama “Cardinal: Season 1.”

The supernatural invasion thriller “The Strain: Season 3” from filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro arrives as the fourth and final season begins on FX.

HBO Now

Ben Affleck is “The Accountant,” a math savant with the skills of a professional assassin in the thriller co-starring Anna Kendrick (R).

New on disc this week

“The Lego Batman Movie,” “John Wick: Chapter 2,” “3 Generations,” “Frantz,” “They Live By Night.”

Now available at Redbox

“John Wick: Chapter 2,” “The Space Between Us,” “3 Generations,” “The Ticket.”