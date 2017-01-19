A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Jan. 20.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Christine” stars Rebecca Hall as Christine Chubbuck, the Florida TV reporter who committed suicide on live TV in the 1970s. Hall’s intense performance of a woman spiraling into depression highlights this troubling true-life story (R).

Emily Blunt is “The Girl on the Train,” a divorced, alcoholic voyeur who turns detective when a neighbor disappears, in the thriller based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins (R).

Also new: the spy-comedy-in-suburbia “Keeping Up with the Joneses” with Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot (PG-13); and the inspirational “A Street Cat Named Bob” (not rated).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the British crime drama “Trespass Against Us” with Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson (R).

Netflix

Adolescent best buddies are caught between their feuding parents in “Little Men” (2016), a small, sensitive film starring Greg Kinnear, Jennifer Ehle and Paulina García (PG).

Roger Corman produces “Death Race 2050” (2016), a remake of “Death Race 2000” with the same impudent spirit, cartoonish satire and trashy action spectacle (R).

Streaming TV: Jason Momoa stars in “Frontier” as a Canadian trapper battling the Hudson’s Bay Company monopoly on the 18th-century fur trade; six episodes.

Also new: the indie dramas “Camp X-Ray” (2014) with Kristen Stewart as a soldier at Guantánamo Bay (R) and “Max Rose” (2013) with Jerry Lewis as a retired jazzman (not rated); and Roman Polanski’s Hitchcockian thriller “The Ghost Writer” (2010) with Ewan McGregor (PG-13).

Amazon Prime Video

“The Monster” (2016), an American indie horror picture with Zoe Kazan (R), and “Neither Heaven nor Earth” (2016), a French platoon drama turned horror film (not rated, with subtitles), take the genre in unexpected directions.

True stories: “Cameraperson” (2016) presents powerful and privileged moments from 25 years of documentary filmmaking by Kristen Johnson (not rated).

Streaming TV: the British mystery “Endeavour: Season 3” and the Irish soap opera/crime drama “Red Rock: Season 2.”

Hulu

Streaming TV: “Please Like Me: Season 4” continues the coming-out comedy from Australia.

HBO Now

Jude Law is “The Young Pope” in the strange and surreal HBO original series from filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino. New episodes every Sunday.

“Real Time with Bill Maher” returns for 2017, with new episodes live on Friday nights and streaming the next day.

Google Play

The animated “Bunyan & Babe” (2017), featuring the voices of John Goodman, Kelsey Grammer and Jeff Foxworthy, is free until Feb. 16.

New on disc this week

“Keeping Up with the Joneses,” “The Girl on the Train,” “The Whole Truth,” “Come and Find Me,” “Ouija: Original of Evil.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Whole Truth,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “Come and Find Me,” “The Hollow Point.”