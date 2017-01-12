A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Jan. 13.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Nate Parker directs, writes and stars in “The Birth of a Nation,” an incendiary drama about Nat Turner’s slave uprising in the antebellum South. Parker’s passion outweighs the dramatic shortcomings, and it won top awards at the Sundance Film Festival. Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell fight to survive the “Deepwater Horizon” oil-rig disaster (PG-13) and Ben Affleck is “The Accountant,” a math savant with the skills of a professional assassin (R).

Also new: the concert film “Kevin Hart: What Now?” (R).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the World War II thriller “Alone in Berlin,” starring Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson (R); drama “The Book of Love” with Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams (PG-13); and cyberthriller “The Crash” with Minnie Driver (R).

Netflix

Neil Patrick Harris is master-of-disguise Count Olaf, the scheming uncle of three orphaned children, in “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” the darkly comic Netflix original series based on the Lemony Snicket books by Daniel Handler. The first eight episodes are now streaming.

The family-friendly fantasy “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016) brings Alice (Mia Wasikowska) and the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) back for a time-traveling adventure (PG). “It Follows” (2014) is an unnerving American independent horror film (R).

True stories: “Miss Sharon Jones!” (2015) profiles the late, great soul singer (not rated).

Kid stuff: the animated “We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1” for the wee ones and the animated feature “Ratchet and Clank” (2016) for adolescents (PG).

Amazon Prime Video

Giovanni Ribisi is “Sneaky Pete,” a con man who takes the identity of his dead cell mate and hides out from a gangster (Bryan Cranston) with the man’s estranged criminal family, in the new Amazon original series; 10 episodes.

“The Infiltrator” (2016) stars Bryan Cranston as real-life federal agent Robert Mazur, who went undercover into Pablo Escobar’s drug-trafficking business in the 1980s (R).

Vintage TV: Craig Stevens is “Peter Gunn” in the first season of the cool 1950s private-eye drama.

HBO Now

“Bright Lights,” a portrait of the rocky but loving relationship between show-business legend Debbie Reynolds and actress/author daughter Carrie Fisher, is a touching tribute to both artists.

New episodes of “Sesame Street: Season 47” debut every Saturday morning.

Also new: the drama “Demolition” (2015) with Jake Gyllenhaal as a grieving widower (R) and M. Night Shyamalan’s horror film “The Visit” (2015, PG-13).

New on disc this week

“Deepwater Horizon,” “The Accountant,” “The Birth of a Nation,” “Kevin Hart: What Now?,” “Mr. Robot: Season 2.0.”

Now available at Redbox

“Deepwater Horizon,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” “Morgan.”