Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Clint Eastwood’s “Sully,” starring Tom Hanks as Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, applies modern moviemaking magic to an old-school portrait of American professionalism and everyday heroism (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt lead “The Magnificent Seven” in the latest remake of the classic Western inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s “The Seven Samurai” (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Also new: the animated comedy “Storks” (PG) and the Hebrew-language “A Tale of Love and Darkness” from director/star Natalie Portman (PG-13).

Netflix

Netflix launches two new shows for the holiday break. The Canadian science-fiction series “Travelers” sends four agents back from the future to save the world (12 episodes) and the “Trollhunters” is an animated adventure fantasy for kids from filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (26 episodes).

“Sense8: A Christmas Special” offers a holiday bonus from the heady science-fiction series.

Foreign-language TV: “The Break” is a crime thriller from Belgium and “Call My Agent!” (2015) a six-episode comedy from France. Both in French with subtitles.

Stand-up: “Gabriel Iglesias: Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry” (not rated).

Holiday sampler: “White Christmas” (1954) is a sentimental classic with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney (not rated) and “Love Actually” (2003) a bittersweet contemporary favorite (R). Bill Murray is “Scrooged” in the comic take on Dickens (PG-13) and sings in the 2015 special “A Very Murray Christmas” (not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

Woody Allen’s “Café Society” is a love story with Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart navigating celebrity and glamour in 1930s Hollywood and New York City (PG-13).

Holiday sampler: “Gremlins” (1984) is a playfully grinchy take on a small-town white Christmas and the 1971 animated special “A Year Without a Santa Claus” features the Heat Miser and Snow Miser. For an alternative holiday treat, Santa Claus meets “Doctor Who” in the Christmas special “Last Christmas.”

Amazon Prime / Hulu

“Anomalisa” (2015), a surreal and unsettling feature from Oscar-winning screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, is the first R-rated animated film nominated for an Oscar.

HBO Now

“Midnight Special” (2016) stirs science-fiction odyssey and conspiracy thriller into a moving story of a father (Michael Shannon) protecting a son with inexplicable powers (PG-13).

The documentary “Risky Drinking” looks at how drinking adversely affects American lives (not rated).

Holiday sampler: The original “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) with Maureen O’Hara and little Natalie Wood is still the best (not rated).

