Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

In M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” James McAvoy stars as a kidnapper with multiple personalities. Anya Taylor-Joy plays a teen who attempts to navigate the personalities to escape (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

“The Founder” dramatizes the story of how traveling salesman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) transformed McDonald’s into a billion-dollar franchise (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Plus: the crime thriller “Sleepless” with Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan (R) and animated feature “Ocean Waves” from Japan (PG-13, with subtitles).

Netflix

“Bill Nye Saves the World” brings the Science Guy back to TV with a Netflix original series that mixes comedy, education, cool experiments, celebrity guests and panel discussions; 13 episodes.

Also debuting this week: “Girlboss,” a rags-to-riches comedy series starring Britt Robertson as a self-made fashion mogul.

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale are rival magicians in Christopher Nolan’s devious “The Prestige” (2006, PG-13).

Also new: the Iraq war drama “Sand Castle” (2017) with Henry Cavill and Nicholas Hoult (not rated); romantic comedy “Tramps” (2016), from the director of “Gimme the Loot” (not rated); and romantic drama “Manglehorn” (2014) with Al Pacino and Holly Hunter (PG-13).

Kid stuff: the animated Disney adventure “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” (2001, PG) and live-action animal odyssey “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” (1993, G).

Stand-up: “Lucas Brothers: On Drugs.”

Amazon Prime Video

“Bosch: Season 3” continues the story of L.A. police detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in one of Amazon’s most popular original series.

Ewan McGregor directs and stars in “American Pastoral” (2016), based on the Philip Roth novel (R).

Hulu

Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck are an outlaw couple in “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013), a powerful and poetic drama from director David Lowery (R).

Plus: “12 Monkeys: Season 2,” the Syfy channel time-travel drama.

HBO Now

The bad guys take the lead in “Suicide Squad” (2016), a darker, nastier DC anti-superhero movie with Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto, as The Joker (PG-13 and extended unrated versions).

The provocative coming-of-age drama “Indignation” (2016) is adapted from the Philip Roth novel (R).

A new season of the Emmy-winning comedy “Veep” and the final season of the heady drama “The Leftovers” are now underway. New episodes arrive Sundays.

Showtime Anytime

“Guerrilla,” a miniseries set in the radical political underground of 1970s London, stars Idris Elba and Freida Pinto. New episodes debut each Sunday.

New on disc this week

“Split,” “The Founder,” “Sleepless,” “Ocean Waves,” “Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.”

Now available at Redbox

“Sing,” “The Founder,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Live By Night,” “Miss Sloane.”