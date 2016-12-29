A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Dec. 30.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is disillusioned idealist Edward Snowden in “Snowden,” Oliver Stone’s drama about the NSA whistleblower who leaked thousands of classified documents revealing illegal government surveillance (R). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Also new: the sprawling indie drama “American Honey,” starring newcomer Sasha Lane as a neglected teenager who runs off with a gypsy sales crew (R); and the romantic thriller “When the Bough Breaks” with Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall (PG-13).

Netflix

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016) is an Avengers movie in everything but name, with the star-spangled boy scout (Chris Evans) battling Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the rest of the Marvel Comics Universe picking sides for the big, colorful battle (PG-13).

Also new: “Disorder” (2015), a thriller starring Diane Kruger as a client protected by a delusional bodyguard (not rated), and the Oscar-nominated German drama “Downfall” (2004), about the last days of Hitler (R, with subtitles).

Streaming TV: Think of “The Magicians,” a Syfy Channel series based on the Lev Grossman novels, as “Harry Potter” for the American college experience; 13 episodes.

Also new: The Netflix original series “Chasing Cameron” follows social-media celebrity Cameron Dallas.

True stories: Werner Herzog explores the internet in “Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World” (2016, PG-13) and “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me” profiles the Broadway legend (not rated).

Amazon Prime / Hulu

Tina Fey is an American TV journalist turned combat reporter in “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” (2016), a comedy inspired by Kim Barker’s memoir (R).

Hulu

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (2016) is a sweetly eccentric comedy about a problem child orphan (Julian Dennison) and a grumpy old man (Sam Neill) who become unlikely outlaws in the New Zealand wilds (PG-13).

Robert Downey Jr. is “Iron Man” (2008) in the film that launched the modern Marvel Comics Universe (PG-13); and Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson are back on the runway as Derek and Hansel in “Zoolander 2” (2016, PG-13).

HBO Now

“Hail, Caesar!” (2016), the Coen Brothers’ sly yet affectionate satire of 1950s Hollywood, stars Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum and Tilda Swinton (PG-13). Also from the Coen Brothers is the Oscar-nominated “A Serious Man” (2009, R).

“Every Brilliant Thing” brings British comedian Jonny Donahoe’s celebrated off-Broadway show to the small screen (not rated).

Acorn

The seven-part miniseries “Close to the Enemy” is a compelling drama about the early stirrings of the Cold War in 1946 Britain.

New on disc this week

“Snowden,” “American Honey,” “In a Valley of Vengeance,” “The Dressmaker,” “Dog Eat Dog.”

Now available at Redbox

“Sully,” “Storks,” “In a Valley of Vengeance,” “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.”