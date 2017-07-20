A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, July 21.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Netflix is streaming “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) starring Felicity Jones as a scruffy survivor who takes on the Empire with a team of outcasts and mavericks. This action-packed mission thriller plays out in the margins of “Star Wars” with a darker portrait of rebellion and war (PG-13).

Netflix also launches the new original series “Ozark,” a crime thriller starring Jason Bateman as a Chicago money manager to a drug lord who uproots his family to hide out in rural Missouri (10 episodes).

Here’s what else is streaming this week:

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Kong: Skull Island” pits a team of scientists and soldiers (including Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brie Larson) against the giant ape on a remote tropical island in the early 1970s (PG-13). Also on Blu-ray and DVD.

Also new: action comedy “Free Fire,” a feature-length gunfight starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer (R) and historical drama “The Promise” with Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon (PG-13).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the action thriller “First Kill” with Bruce Willis and Hayden Christensen (R).

Netflix

The thriller “Vantage Point” (2008) with Dennis Quaid and Matthew Fox pieces together an assassination attempt from multiple points of view (PG-13).

Streaming TV: “Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B” delivers the final episodes of the young-adult melodrama from FreeForm, plus “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3” from Bravo, wicked legal satire “Rake: Season 4” from Australia, and “The Worst Witch: Season 1,” a magical fantasy for kids from Britain.

Stand-up: “Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say” and “Ari Shaffir: Double Negative”

Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Chastain is “Miss Sloane” (2016), a high-powered lobbyist who takes on the gun lobby in this drama of coldblooded politics and morality for sale (R).

Streaming TV: the Amazon original animated series “Niko and the Sword of Light” is a fantasy adventure for kids (10 episodes).

Hulu

Emma Watson infiltrates an oppressive religious cult in Chile to rescue her boyfriend (Daniel Bruhl) in the thriller “Colonia” (2015, R).

The Oscar-winning documentary “Inside Job” (2010) is a damning exposé of the 2008 financial crisis (PG-13).

HBO Now

Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher are a suburban couple “Keeping Up with the Joneses” (2016) in the spy comedy with Jon Hamm, and Gal Gadot (PG-13).

And yes, winter is now here: “Game of Thrones: Season 7” has begun.

New on disc this week:

“Kong: Skull Island,” “Free Fire,” “The Promise,” “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” “Buster’s Mal Heart”

Now available at Redbox:

“Wilson,” “Free Fire,” “The Promise,” “This Beautiful Fantastic”