A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, May 19.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” pits Alice (Milla Jovovich) and friends against the zombies of the Umbrella corporation one last time in the sixth film in the resilient big-screen adaptation of the hit video game (R).

Also new: the extreme-sports spy-movie sequel “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” with Vin Diesel (PG-13); dramedy “The Last Word” with Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried (R); and young-adult science-fiction romance “The Space Between Us” with Asa Butterfield (PG-13).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the space-program documentary “Fight for Space” (not rated), opening in Seattle at the Varsity.

Netflix

Rebecca Hall stars in the real-life drama “Christine” (2016) as the troubled Florida TV reporter who made national headlines in the 1970s (R).

“The Place Beyond the Pines” (2012) stars Ryan Gosling as a motorcycle-stunt-rider-turned-bank-robber and Bradley Cooper as the rookie cop on his trail (R).

Streaming TV: “Archie” meets “Twin Peaks” in the sinister young-adult melodrama “Riverdale: Season 1,” plus the Netflix original comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3” and BBC’s “Sherlock: Series 4” with Benedict Cumberbatch.

True stories: The seven-part series “The Keepers” delves into the unsolved slaying of a Baltimore nun almost 50 years ago (not rated).

Stand-up comedy: “Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive” (Netflix Original).

Amazon Prime Video

Billy Crystal is a therapist to Robert De Niro’s mobster in the comedy “Analyze This” (1999, R); and Jodie Foster makes “Contact” (1997) in the science-fiction drama from the Carl Sagan novel (PG).

Amazon Prime / Hulu

The romantic weepy “Me Before You” (2016, PG-13) stars Emilia Clarke as a caregiver who falls for her patient (Sam Claflin).

Hulu

Indie drama “Before I Disappear” (2014) stars Shawn Christensen as a suicidal misanthrope and Emmy Rossum as his estranged sister (not rated).

“Blue Caprice” (2013), starring Isaiah Washington, is based on the true story of the 2002 Beltway Shooter (R).

Streaming TV: “Underground: Season 2,” the compelling WGN drama built around the Underground Railroad in the pre-Civil War South, and “The Last Ship: Season 3” from TNT.

HBO Now

Matt Damon returns in “Jason Bourne” (2016), the fourth film in the action series (PG-13).

The true-crime documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest” delves into the devastating story behind a high-profile murder (not rated).

Acorn TV

The BBC satirical miniseries “Decline and Fall” — starring Jack Whitehall, David Suchet and Eva Longoria — gets its American debut.

New on disc this week

“xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” “The Space Between Us,” “Lovesong.”

Now available at Redbox

“Split,” “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” “Sleepless.”