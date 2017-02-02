A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Feb. 3.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

The inspirational Disney drama “Queen of Katwe” tells the true story of an unschooled girl from the slums of Uganda who becomes a world-class chess champion (PG). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” sends the freelance hero (Tom Cruise) to save a friend (Cobie Smulders) framed for treason (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Also new: the caper comedy “Masterminds” with Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson and Kristen Wiig (PG-13) and Tyler Perry’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween” (PG-13).

Netflix

“Finding Dory” (2016) reunites the aquatic pals of “Finding Nemo” for an animated odyssey across the sea to reunite the memory-challenged Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) with her long-lost parents (PG).

The new series “Santa Clarita Diet,” starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a married couple recharged by a diet of human flesh, is a gory comedy in suburbia; 13 episodes.

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016) — starring Sarah Paulson, John Travolta, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Courtney B. Vance — won nine Emmy awards including Outstanding Limited Series.

More streaming TV: the first seasons of The CW science-fiction drama “Frequency” and The CW comedy “No Tomorrow.”

Amazon Prime Video

“Swiss Army Man” (2016) is a buddy movie with Paul Dano as a lonely shipwreck survivor and Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse that becomes his best friend (R).

“Long Way North” (2016) is a gorgeously animated adventure about a young woman from 19th-century Saint Petersburg on an expedition to the North Pole (PG).

New episodes of the Civil War drama “Mercy Street: Season 2” are available a week after their PBS showings.

Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

New: the high-school basketball drama “Hoosiers” (1986) with Gene Hackman, one of the greatest sports films ever made (PG), and the original “Sabrina” (1954) with Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn and William Holden (not rated).

Hulu

The documentary “The Dog” (2013) reveals the real-life inspiration for “Dog Day Afternoon” (not rated).

HBO Now

“The Nice Guys” (2016) is a throwback to action comedies of the ’70s with a tough guy (Russell Crowe) and soused private detective (Ryan Gosling) teaming up to find a kidnapped girl (R).

Also new: “A Bigger Splash” (2015), starring Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes, and the documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett” (1/30).

Acorn

The new BBC TV version of Agatha Christie’s “The Witness for the Prosecution” (2016) makes its stateside debut on the streaming service.

New on disc this week

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Queen of Katwe,” “Masterminds,” “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” “Victoria” (Masterpiece).

Now available at Redbox

“Inferno,” “Queen of Katwe,” “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” “Denial.”