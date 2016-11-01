Love foreign films and American classics? FilmStruck, a new streaming service from Turner Classic Movies and The Criterion Collection, goes live; plus a list of titles available for home viewing and streaming this week.

Introducing FilmStruck

Love foreign films and American classics? FilmStruck, a new streaming service from Turner Classic Movies and The Criterion Collection, has some of the greatest movies ever made from around the world and offers a 14-day free trial. Now available via desktop, Android, iPhone/iPad and Amazon Fire TV, with Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV to come. Browse the library at the FilmStruck website: filmstruck.com

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Star Trek Beyond” delivers a colorful, warp-speed adventure with solid character chemistry. Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Karl Urban lead the crew and Sofia Boutella is marvelous as warrior woman Jaylah (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Bad Moms” lets Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Christina Applegate escape the kids and let loose for a night of R-rated antics. Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Plus: the true-life World War II thriller “Anthropoid” (R), the family comedy “Nine Lives” with Kevin Spacey (PG) and the tongue-in-cheek animated feature “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders” (PG).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the comedy “My Dead Boyfriend” with Heather Graham (R) and the dark comedy “Trash Fire” from director/star Adrian Grenier (R).

Netflix

“Downton Abbey” fans, take note: Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown,” a lavish new series about the young monarch learning to balance public and private life after her coronation in 1953; 10 episodes available.

More streaming TV: the British mystery “The Fall: Season 3” with Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, the British family comedy “Chewing Gum: Season 1” and the animated kids series “World of Winx: Season 1.”

True stories: “The Ivory Game” (2016) looks at the efforts to end the illegal trade in elephant ivory (not rated).

Humphrey Bogart won his only Oscar starring with Katharine Hepburn in “The African Queen” (1951), the classic adventure directed by John Huston.

Amazon Prime Video

The drone warfare drama “Eye in the Sky” (2016) stars Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman in his last screen performance (R).

“Equals” (2016) is a love story in a science-fiction parable starring Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult (PG-13).

Also new: Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” (1974) with Gene Hackman as a paranoid surveillance expert (PG) and “Erin Brockovich” (2000) with Julia Roberts in her Oscar-winning performance (R).

Amazon Prime and Hulu

The new month brings a new batch of older releases: the Oscar-winning “Good Will Hunting”with Matt Damon and Robin Williams (1997, R); “Get Shorty” with John Travolta (1995, R); “Up in the Air” with George Clooney (2009, R); the Oscar-winning “Rocky” (1976, PG); and the comedies “Barbershop” (2002, PG-13) and “Major League” (1989, R).

Hulu

How timely: “Election” (1999) satirizes American politics through a high-school election (R).

HBO Now

“Poltergeist” (2015), the remake of the ’80s horror classic, is presented in an extended version (PG-13). Sam Rockwell and Rosemarie DeWitt star.

New on disc this week

“Star Trek Beyond,” “Bad Moms,” “Imperium,” “Anthropoid,” “Nine Lives.”

Now available at Redbox

“Star Trek Beyond,” “X-Men Apocalypse,” “Imperium,” “The Sea of Trees.”