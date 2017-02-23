A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Feb. 24.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

The Academy Awards will be announced Sunday, Feb. 26. Three of the top nominees became available this week to watch at home.

“Moonlight” (R), a poetic and provocative story of a gay black child growing up in a hostile world, is nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, director (Barry Jenkins), adapted screenplay and supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) and actress (Naomie Harris).

“Manchester by the Sea” (R), a powerful drama of loss and grief and family, is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, director (Kenneth Lonergan), original screenplay and actor (Casey Affleck).

“Hacksaw Ridge” (R), a violent World War II drama about a pacifist who served courageously in combat, is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, director (Mel Gibson) and actor (Andrew Garfield).

The dark thriller “Nocturnal Animals” (R) earned an Oscar nomination for supporting-actor Michael Shannon. “Arrival” (PG-13), up for eight Oscars, including best picture, and “Loving” (PG-13), nominated for best actress (Ruth Negga), arrived earlier this month.

Also new: “Bad Santa 2” with Billy Bob Thornton (R).

Netflix

“Sausage Party” (2016), a comedy about singing supermarket groceries discovering their position on the food chain, is an R-rated animated movie with drug humor, juvenile puns, profane language and raunchy material. It is not for kids.

Streaming TV: Netflix launches the extreme-sports competition shows “Ultimate Beastmaster” and “Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico,” and adds the romantic drama “When Calls the Heart: Season 3.” For kids, there’s the new animated series “VeggieTales in the City” and “Girl Meets World: Season 3.”

Amazon Prime Video

“10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016) is a wily claustrophobic psychodrama set in an underground bunker during what may be the end of the world. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the new guest and John Goodman is unnerving as the survivalist with control issues (PG-13).

“Shotgun Stories” (2007) is the debut feature from Jeff Nichols (director of “Loving”) and stars Michael Shannon (PG-13).

Streaming TV: the comic spy-thriller “Patriot” and the British/French mystery-thriller “The Tunnel: Season 1” with Stephen Dillane and Clémence Poésy.

Hulu

The animated “The Boondocks: Complete Series” comes from Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block (51 episodes)

HBO Now

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in the limited series “Big Little Lies.” The first episode is now available; new episodes arrive every Sunday.

Also new: “The Legend of Tarzan” (2016) with Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie (PG-13); and documentary “Unlocking the Cage” (2016), about the fight for animal rights.

New on disc this week

“Manchester by the Sea,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Bad Santa 2,” “Beauty and the Beast” (with Vincent Cassel, 2014).

Now available at Redbox

“Manchester by the Sea,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Bad Santa 2,” “Beauty and the Beast” (with Vincent Cassel, 2014), “I’m Not Ashamed.”