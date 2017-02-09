A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Feb. 10.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Ruth Negga earned a best-actress Oscar nomination for her role in “Loving,” a tender and moving portrait of Richard (Joel Edgerton) and Mildred (Negga) Loving, whose interracial marriage in segregated Virginia began a legal battle that went to the Supreme Court (PG-13).

Also new: the animated comedy “Trolls,” inspired by the goofy dolls (PG); the dysfunctional family comedy “Almost Christmas” with Kimberly Elise and Danny Glover (PG-13); the drama “American Pastoral,” based on the Philip Roth novel; the border thriller “Desierto” with Gael García Bernal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (R); and the family-friendly documentary “The Eagle Huntress” (G).

Netflix

Helen Mirren plays a Holocaust survivor, who battles the Austrian government over a family treasure looted by the Nazis, in “Woman in Gold” (2015, PG-13).

For Black History Month comes “Pioneers of African-American Cinema,” more than 20 rare and illuminating features and short films produced by and for African Americans in the first half of the 20th century (not rated).

Also new: the raunchy high-school comedy “Superbad” (2007), starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill (R); David Lynch’s mind-bending “Mulholland Dr.” with Naomi Watts (R); and Carol Reed’s classic “The Third Man” (1949) with Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles (not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon teams up with BBC for “The Collection: Season 1,” a drama centered on two brothers (Richard Coyle and Tom Riley) rebuilding their family fashion house in Paris after World War II; 10 episodes.

True stories: “A Year in Port” (2016) explores the culture of the hearty Portuguese wine (not rated).

Amazon Prime / Hulu

“Margin Call” (2011), with Kevin Spacey and Stanley Tucci, confronts the culture that spawned the 2008 financial collapse (R).

Hulu

Streaming TV: “Murder in the First: Season 3” is also the final season of the TNT police procedural. Plus: the comedy “Devious Maids: Season 4” and addictive reality-TV satire “UnREAL: Season 2.”

HBO Now

Guillermo del Toro’s “Crimson Peak” (2015), starring Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain, delivers gothic romance and ghost-story chills with baroque style and melodramatic flourish (R).

Also new: the extended cut of “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” (2016) with Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron (not rated) and the documentary “Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison” (not rated).

Sundance Now

“A Separation” (2011) was the first Iranian film to win an Academy Award (PG-13, with subtitles).

The addictive espionage series “The Bureau” from France stars Mathieu Kassovitz as a deep-cover agent who breaks protocol; 20 episodes, with subtitles.

New on disc this week

“Loving,” “Almost Christmas,” “American Pastoral,” “Frank and Lola,” “Cameraperson.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Accountant,” “The Birth of a Nation,” “Kevin Hart: What Now?,” “Frank and Lola,” “American Pastoral.”