Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling romance one another in song and dance in “La La Land,” which brought the classic Hollywood musical into the modern age and earned six Academy Awards in the process (PG-13). Also on Blu-ray and DVD and at Redbox.

Kate Beckinsale is back in black for “Underworld: Blood Wars,” the fifth film in the vampires-versus-werewolves series (R). Also on Blu-ray and DVD and at Redbox.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide are the thrillers “Voice from the Stone” with Emilia Clarke (R), which opens in Seattle at the Varsity; and “Rupture” with Noomi Rapace (not rated), at the Gateway in Federal Way.

Netflix

The inspirational Disney drama “Queen of Katwe” (2016) tells the true story of an unschooled girl from the slums of Uganda who becomes a world-class chess champion (PG).

The animated family comedy “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016) reveals what your pets are actually up to when you leave the house (PG).

“Dear White People: Season 1”: Justin Simien spins the acclaimed satirical college comedy into a Netflix original series that explores race, sex, class and identity at an Ivy League school with humor and irony; 10 half-hour episodes.

True stories: “Casting JonBenet” explores the unsolved murder case through a series of auditions re-creating real-life scenes (not rated).

Also new: the twisty pulp-fiction thriller “Small Crimes” (not rated); Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show “Rodney King,” directed by Spike Lee (not rated); Natalie Portman’s “A Tale of Love and Darkness” (2015, PG-13, in Hebrew with subtitles); Swedish comedy “The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared” (2016, not rated, with subtitles).

Amazon Prime Video

The sprawling American indie road-movie “American Honey” (2016) stars newcomer Sasha Lane as a restless teenager with a gypsy sales crew (R).

Streaming TV: The third season of Amazon’s British-American sitcom “Catastrophe,” about a mismatched couple brought together by pregnancy, debuts with six new episodes.

Hulu

Hulu’s new original series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, stars Elisabeth Moss in an oppressive dystopian dictatorship. The first three episodes are now available, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.

More streaming TV: the dynastic family drama “Queen Sugar: Season 1,” created by Ava DuVernay for OWN; and Fox thriller “Wayward Pines: Season 2,” produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

HBO Now

Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne star in “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (2017), an original HBO movie based on the nonfiction book by Rebecca Skloot (not rated).

New on disc this week

“La La Land,” “Underworld: Blood Wars,” “The Girl with All the Gifts,” “The Daughter,” “Tampopo.”

Now available at Redbox

“La La Land,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “A Monster Calls,” “Why Him?,” “Underworld: Blood Wars.”