A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, June 23.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds) discover a new form of “Life” in space that threatens Earth (R). Also on DVD and Blu-ray and at Redbox.

Also new: the comedy “Wilson,” starring Woody Harrelson as a neurotic curmudgeon (R); British comic drama “This Beautiful Fantastic” with Jessica Brown Findlay and Tom Wilkinson (PG); and Spanish-language romantic comedy “Everybody Loves Somebody” (PG-13).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “The Bad Batch,” a horror film from indie filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour about cannibals in the Texas wastelands (R). It opens Friday, June 23, in Seattle at the Grand Illusion.

Netflix

“GLOW: Season 1” stars Alison Brie as a frustrated actress in 1980s Los Angeles cast in a women’s wrestling reality show; 10 episodes. You can also stream the documentary that inspired the series: “GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” (2012, not rated).

Disney’s animated musical adventure “Moana” (2016) sends a different kind of princess on a quest in ancient Polynesia (PG). Also for kids is the new animated short “Puss in Boots: Trapped in an Epic Tale” (2017).

More streaming TV: the Shonda Rhimes hits “Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13” and “Scandal: Season 6”; action drama “Shooter: Season 1” with Ryan Phillippe; and family-friendly “Free Rein: Season 1.”

True story: “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press” analyzes Hulk Hogan’s case against Gawker Media (not rated).

Stand-up comedy: “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time.”

Amazon Prime Video

“Paterson” (2016), Jim Jarmusch’s meandering tour through a week with Adam Driver’s bus driver/poet, is a warmly eccentric character piece that celebrates everyday American dreamers (R).

The Oscar-winning short “The Accountant” (2001) is an offbeat comedy from filmmaker/actor Ray McKinnon and producer/co-star Walton Goggins (not rated).

Amazon Prime and Hulu

“Star Trek Beyond” (2016), the third film in the “when they were young” reboot, delivers a warp-speed adventure (PG-13).

Hulu

Disney’s animated “Tarzan” (1999) retells the classic story as a colorful G-rated version.

HBO Now

“The Conjuring 2” (2016) sends the paranormal investigators (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) to the “Enfield Poltergeist” in Britain (R).

Stand-up comedy: “T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous.”

FilmStruck / Criterion Channel

FilmStruck presents the cinema of Indian director Satyajit Ray, including “Pather Panchali” (1955) and the restored Apu trilogy. Olivier Assayas’ delicate “Summer Hours” (France, 2008) is on the Criterion Channel.

Acorn

The British miniseries “Loch Ness” stars Laura Fraser as a cop searching for a serial killer in the Scottish Highlands. New episodes air each Monday.

New on disc this week

“Life,” “Wilson,” “This Beautiful Fantastic,” “Railroad Tigers,” “The Marseille Trilogy.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Lego Batman Movie,” “Logan,” “Life,” “Get Out.”