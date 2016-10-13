A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, Oct. 14.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

“Ghostbusters,” the 2016 reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, has been subtitled “Answer the Call” for home video. The theatrical version is PG-13, the extended version (not rated) is nearly 20 minutes longer and it is available in 3D on participating systems. Also on Blu-ray and DVD.

Plus: a new take on “The Legend of Tarzan” with Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie (PG-13), the crime thriller “The Infiltrator” with Bryan Cranston and Diane Kruger (R), and the animated comedy “Ice Age: Collision Course” (PG).

Available weeks before select theaters nationwide is the real-life World War II drama “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” with Nicolas Cage and Thomas Jane (R).

Netflix

Christopher Guest’s new mockumentary “Mascots” (2016), about a (completely fictional) competition for professional sports team mascots, comes straight to Netflix from the Toronto International Film Festival (not rated).

The Netflix comedy series “Haters Back Off!” watches the singularly untalented web celebrity Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger) become a viral superstar through the power of denial; eight episodes.

Also original to Netflix: the concert film “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids” (2016), directed by Jonathan Demme, and the documentary “Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo­Qiang” (2016), plus the young teens and tweens series “Project MC2: Season 3” and the animated “Kuromukuro: Season 2.”

More streaming TV: The superteam series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 1,” the supernatural soap operas “Vampire Diaries: Season 7” and “The Originals: Season 3,” and the royal melodrama “Reign: Season 3” all arrive from The CW.

Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon original series “Goliath,” a courtroom drama from “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal” creator David E. Kelley, stars Billy Bob Thornton as an alcoholic, burned-out lawyer taking an underdog case against a powerful firm; eight episodes.

Hulu

Hulu’s new horror series “Freakish” pits high-school students against bloodthirsty mutants. All 10 episodes are available to stream.

HBO Now

Two new original comedies are now rolling out on HBO: “Divorce” with Sarah Jessica Parker and “Insecure” from comedian Issa Rae. Also new is “VICE News Tonight,” which airs new episodes five nights a week.

New movies: the action comedy “Ride Along 2” (2016) with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart (PG-13), and Angelina Jolie’s “By the Sea” (2015, R).

Showtime Anytime

Two acclaimed Oscar nominees are new this week: “Carol” (2015) with Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara (R), and “45 Years” (2015) with Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay (R).

New on disc this week

“Ghostbusters: Answer the Call,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “The Infiltrator,” “Blood Father.”

Now available at Redbox

“Neighbors 2,” “The Infiltrator,” “Blood Father,” “The Conjuring 2.”