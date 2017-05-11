A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, May 12.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

Things get even kinkier in “Fifty Shades Darker,” the second film in the erotic romance series with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan exploring the world of bondage (R). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the comedy “Folk Hero & Funny Guy” with Alex Karpovsky and Wyatt Russell (not rated; opening May 12 in Seattle at the Varsity) and inspirational British drama “Urban Hymn” with Shirley Henderson (not rated).

Netflix

The wacky British crime spoof “Mindhorn” (2017), about a washed-up TV actor (Julian Barratt) who reprises his fictional TV detective to stop a deluded serial killer, and the family-friendly animated comedy “Sahara” (France, 2017) make their American debuts as streaming exclusives (both not rated).

Family series “Anne with an E: Season 1” offers a fresh take on “Anne of Green Gables” with Amybeth McNulty as the redheaded orphan in 19th-century Canada; eight episodes.

More streaming TV: Aziz Ansari’s comedy “Master of None: Season 2” and FX drug-trade thriller “Queen of the South: Season 1” with Alice Braga.

True stories: “Get Me Roger Stone” (2017) profiles the real estate mogul turned political adviser to Donald Trump (not rated).

Stand-up comedy: “Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery.”

Amazon Prime Video

Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn star in the new series “I Love Dick,” a comedy from “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway; eight episodes available.

Also new: “The Ardennes” (2015), a gritty crime drama from Belgium (not rated, with subtitles) and Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” (1997) with Pam Grier and Samuel L. Jackson (R).

Amazon Prime / Hulu

The comic-drama “A Hologram for the King” (2016) stars Tom Hanks as a middle-aged businessman trying to remain relevant in the modern world (R).

Hulu

The Hulu original documentary “Batman & Bill” celebrates the forgotten co-creator of Batman, writer Bill Finger (not rated).

HBO Now

Tom Hanks is Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger in “Sully” (2016), Clint Eastwood’s old-school portrait of American professionalism and everyday heroism (PG-13).

Stand-up comedy: “Chris Gethard: Career Suicide.”

Showtime Anytime

“Hardcore Henry” (2015) is a first-person action film with the audience plunged into the extreme stunts of the hero (R).

Acorn TV

“Criminal Justice,” the British crime drama that inspired HBO’s “The Night Of,” makes its American debut.

YouTube Red

It’s fitting that the Turkish documentary on the cats of Istanbul, “Kedi” (2016), goes directly to the pay service of YouTube. It is, after all, the ultimate cat video (not rated, with subtitles).

New on disc this week

“Fifty Shades Darker,” “Things to Come” (2016), “Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition,” “Orange is the New Black: Season 4.”

Now available at Redbox

“Hidden Figures,” “The Bye Bye Man,” “Beaches” (2017).