A list of titles available for home viewing and streaming during the week of Friday, March 31.

Here’s what’s new on Video-on-­Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Pay-Per-View / Video-On-Demand

The “Harry Potter” spinoff/prequel “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sends British magic scholar Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to 1920s New York, where he inadvertently releases magical creatures into the human world (PG-13). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

“20th Century Women” stars Oscar nominee Annette Bening as a single mother determined to provide good life lessons for her teenage son (R). Also on DVD and Blu-ray.

Plus: “Patriots Day” with Mark Wahlberg as a cop at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing (R); Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” with Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver (R); fantasy drama “A Monster Calls” with Felicity Jones (PG-13); and comedy “Why Him?” with James Franco and Bryan Cranston (R).

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is the Cold War-era spy thriller “Despite the Falling Snow” with Rebecca Ferguson (PG-13).

Netflix

The three-part documentary “Five Came Back” explores how five Hollywood filmmakers documented World War II and how those experiences shaped their postwar films (not rated). Netflix will also stream wartime documentaries shown in the film.

Also new: the dark science-fiction thriller “The Discovery” (2017) with Rooney Mara and Jason Segel (not rated), and Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” (2004) starring Bill Murray (R).

The new Netflix original series “13 Reasons Why,” based on the young-adult novel by Jay Asher, is a high-school mystery surrounding a teen suicide; 13 episodes now available.

More streaming TV: “Better Call Saul: Season 2,” the “Breaking Bad” prequel, arrives as the third season begins on cable. Also new are the first seasons of police procedural “Rosewood” with Morris Chestnut and crime drama “Bordertown” from Finland, plus animated spy spoof “Archer: Season 7” and cult comedy “Trailer Park Boys: Season 11.”

Amazon Prime Video

The sentimental Swedish comedy “A Man Called Ove” (2015), about an ill-tempered widower befriended by outgoing new neighbors, was nominated for two Oscars (PG-13, with subtitles).

Hulu

The new original series “Harlots,” starring Samantha Morton and Jessica Brown Findlay, takes on the subject of sex workers through the story of warring brothels in 18th-century London. New episodes debut each Wednesday.

HBO Now

Jeff Goldblum battles the alien invasion in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016) with Liam Hemsworth in the pilot’s seat (PG-13).

Dwayne Johnson narrates and produces “Rock and a Hard Place,” a documentary about the Boot Camp program for juvenile offenders in Miami-Dade County (not rated).

New on disc this week

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Why Him?,” “20th Century Women,” “A Monster Calls,” “Silence.”

Now available at Redbox

“Patriots Day,” “Silence,” Shut In.”